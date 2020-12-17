New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21

The overall turnover of the automotive component industry stood at Rs. 1.19 lakh crore for the period April 2020 to September 2020 which is a registering a decline of 34 per cent over the first half of the previous year.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Overall turnover in the auto component sector stood at Rs. 1.19 lakh crore in H1 FY 2020-21. expand View Photos
Overall turnover in the auto component sector stood at Rs. 1.19 lakh crore in H1 FY 2020-21.

Highlights

  • Overall turnover in the auto component sector was Rs. 1.19 lakh crore
  • Exports in the same period declined by 23.6 per cent
  • Imports of auto components decreased by 32.7 per cent

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) has announced the findings of the component industry performance review for the first half of fiscal 2020-21. The overall turnover of the automotive component industry stood at ₹ 1.19 lakh crore for the period April 2020 to September 2020 which is a registering a decline of 34 per cent over the first half of the previous year. Exports in the auto component sector in the same period declined by 23.6 per cent at ₹ 39,003 crore as compared to ₹ 51,028 crore in the first half of 2019-20. Europe accounting for 31 per cent of exports, saw a decline of 28 percent, while North America and Asia, accounting for 30 per cent and 29 per cent respectively also registered decline of 28 and 30 per cent respectively.

Also Read: Congestion Of Auto Components Imported From China May Lead To Production Delays

fks8c3ns

Imports have recorded greater decline as compared to exports in H1 FY 2020-21.

Commenting on the performance of the auto component industry in India, Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said, "The auto industry witnessed a downturn in FY2019-20, the situation further aggravated with the outbreak of the pandemic and the lockdown. While the first quarter for FY20-21 was significantly stressed, however with unlocking of the economy, the sales of vehicles witnessed improvement, month-on-month, in the second quarter. The component industry, in tandem, posted a subdued performance with de-growth of 34 per cent over the first half of the last fiscal, registering a turnover of ₹ 1.19 lakh crore. However, for the first time ever, the industry witnessed a trade surplus with Auto Component exports at ₹ 39,003 crore and imports at ₹ 37,710 crore; both exports and imports declined by 23.6 per cent and 32.7 per cent respectively. The Aftermarket, estimated at ₹ 31,116 crore, also witnessed de-growth of 15 per cent. Component sales to OEMs in the domestic market contracted the most to ₹ 87,120 crore, declining 42 per cent".

Also Read: Congestion Of Auto Components Imported From China May Lead To Production Delays

Newsbeep
3g9vo5cg

There have been some shutdowns as well in this period.

Sharing his insights on the performance of the auto component industry, Deepak Jain, President, ACMA said, "In the backdrop of the pandemic and the lockdown, the automotive industry faced unprecedented challenges in the first-half of FY 2020-21. The auto component industry, through agility, flexibility and financial discipline, has displayed remarkable resilience and has comeback strongly with the unlocking of the economy. I am thankful to the OEMs for their support and for the timely intervention by the Government, especially in addressing the supply side challenges. Going forward, whilst the performance of the industry during the festive season has been heartening, there are indications that the vehicle demand, in the coming months, will be sustained. This, together with the increased focus by the auto industry on deep-localisation and the recent announcement of PLI schemes for the automotive sector and cell/battery manufacturing by the Government, augur well towards making the auto-component industry a self-reliant one. We are also hopeful that the Government would consider PLI or appropriate manufacturing schemes for auto-electronics and xEV components as well."

Also Read: Auto Component Sector Likely To See Job Cuts If There's Weak Demand: ACMA

0 Comments

Imports of auto components decreased by 32.7 per cent at ₹ 37,710 crore in the first half of 2020-21 from ₹ 56,066 crore in H1 2019-20. Asia accounted for 60 per cent of imports followed by Europe and North America, with 30 per cent and 9 per cent respectively. Imports from every market witnessed a decline.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed
Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Honda Recalling 1.79 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Safety Issues
Honda Recalling 1.79 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Safety Issues
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed
Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
F1: There Could Be More Night Race Because Of This Tech 
F1: There Could Be More Night Race Because Of This Tech 
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Porsche Teases LMDh Prototype To Compete In Le Mans, WEC & IMSA In 2023
Porsche Teases LMDh Prototype To Compete In Le Mans, WEC & IMSA In 2023
Mattia Binotto Wanted Sebastian Vettel In Ferrari For 2021, But John Elkann Didn't
Mattia Binotto Wanted Sebastian Vettel In Ferrari For 2021, But John Elkann Didn't
Ashok Leyland Launches Falcon Super And Gazl Buses In Saudi Arabia
Ashok Leyland Launches Falcon Super And Gazl Buses In Saudi Arabia
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
All-New Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Launched Globally
All-New Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Launched Globally
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities