Open ARAI-Like Research Centre For Auto Components, Nitin Gadkari's Suggestion To ACMA

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has suggested that the Automotive Component Manufacturers of India (ACMA) open a separate research centre for auto components. The MoRTH minister was speaking at the 62nd ACMA Annual Convention in New Delhi, which was held after a gap of two years. Speaking about a new research centre for auto components, Gadkari said that ACMA should open a facility where testing and research of international standards can be conducted in India.

The suggestion comes at a time when the industry has called for the need to enhance localisation and invest in new technologies. A strong part of the Indian auto business comprises vehicle exports and the make-in-India strategy will only see more credibility with world-class components being made in India.

Backing this up was Kenichi Ayukawa, Executive Chairman - Maruti Suzuki and the president of SIAM. Speaking at the 62nd ACMA Convention, Ayukawa said, "We have to go much deeper and find ways to localise the smallest of the components, including raw material, wherever possible." He added that the industry should focus on improving higher levels of quality.

Ayukawa further asked the industry to keep re-investing in the core business that not only helps with financials but also improves the ability to deal with challenges.