AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The American International Motorcycle Expo 2021 has been cancelled for next year, due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The American motorcycle show is the latest international motorcycle event to be cancelled after several of the world's most popular motorcycle shows have all been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the official word is that the event has been 'postponed', the fact is that it will not be held until 2022, so next year's event stands cancelled, which was to be held with limited participation in January 2021.

The AIMEXpo, or American International Motorcycle Expo, will now be held in 2022

"We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 AIMExpo, the industry's annual trade show, and while this wasn't an easy choice it is certainly the right one," said Cinnamon Kernes, Vice President and General Manager of MIC Events.

"With local directives limiting gathering size, travel restrictions, and a myriad of other obstacles created by the pandemic, there are too many unknown factors limiting our ability to create a safe environment that will also deliver the experience and ROI our exhibitors and attendees expect."

"We do not want to deliver a show that doesn't live up to their high standards. Also impacting our decision to postpone are the dealers working to rebuild their businesses after suffering devastating damage from fires, hurricanes, and floods that have hit both the East and West Coasts."

The AIMExpo is the latest in several global motorcycle shows which have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. This autumn's European motorcycle shows, the EICMA in Italy, and the Intermot in Germany, have already been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. The 2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show, to be held in the spring of 2021, has also been called off owing to concerns over the ongoing pandemic.

