New Cars and Bikes in India
search

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The American International Motorcycle Expo 2021, to be held in January 2021, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The 2021 AIMExpo has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Highlights

  • 2021 AIMExpo was scheduled to be held in January 2021
  • The event will now be held in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 2020 EICMA, 2020 Intermot and 2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show also cancelled

The American International Motorcycle Expo 2021 has been cancelled for next year, due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The American motorcycle show is the latest international motorcycle event to be cancelled after several of the world's most popular motorcycle shows have all been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the official word is that the event has been 'postponed', the fact is that it will not be held until 2022, so next year's event stands cancelled, which was to be held with limited participation in January 2021.

Also Read: 2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show Cancelled

dktoeqro

The AIMEXpo, or American International Motorcycle Expo, will now be held in 2022

"We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 AIMExpo, the industry's annual trade show, and while this wasn't an easy choice it is certainly the right one," said Cinnamon Kernes, Vice President and General Manager of MIC Events.

Also Read: 2020 Intermot Motorcycle Show Cancelled

"With local directives limiting gathering size, travel restrictions, and a myriad of other obstacles created by the pandemic, there are too many unknown factors limiting our ability to create a safe environment that will also deliver the experience and ROI our exhibitors and attendees expect."

"We do not want to deliver a show that doesn't live up to their high standards. Also impacting our decision to postpone are the dealers working to rebuild their businesses after suffering devastating damage from fires, hurricanes, and floods that have hit both the East and West Coasts."

Also Read: EICMA 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

0 Comments

The AIMExpo is the latest in several global motorcycle shows which have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. This autumn's European motorcycle shows, the EICMA in Italy, and the Intermot in Germany, have already been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. The 2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show, to be held in the spring of 2021, has also been called off owing to concerns over the ongoing pandemic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp
AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 
2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed
Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs

Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts
Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived

Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived
2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours

2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours
Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna

Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna
Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October

Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 

Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities