2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show Cancelled

The 48th edition of the Tokyo Motorcycle Show has ben cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the Tokyo Motorcycle Show Association has announced. The Tokyo Motorcycle Show was scheduled to be held in the spring of 2021, but considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the organisers have decided to cancel the event. The organisers hope to hold the next show in 2022. According to Japanese publication, Young Machine, the original theme of the 2021 event was meant to be "seeing, touching, and experiencing."

The Honda CT 125 Hunter Cub at Tokyo Motorcycle Show

The Tokyo Motorcycle Show is one of the biggest motorcycle events around the world, and the Japanese big four manufacturers usually save some of their biggest new models, as well as most exciting innovations, and the most important launches for the event. The decision to cancel the show will be a disappointment for motorcycle manufacturers, with several other international shows for the year already cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most popular European show, the EICMA show in Milan, has been cancelled, as well as the Intermot show in Cologne, Germany. The UK's Motorcycle Live show has also been cancelled for this year.

Instead of a physical event where OEMs usually showcase new models and technologies, manufacturers and organisers are expected to host a series of online reveals and 'shows' of their own. The change from a physical show has its advantages, of reaching to a wider audience around the world. But there's nothing like an actual show, where the latest designs and models are on display to be seen up close and make a more personal connect with upcoming motorcycles.

