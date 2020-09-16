New Cars and Bikes in India
Motorcycle Live 2020 To Be Held In Digital Format

The UK's biggest motorcycle show will be an online event and will be held from November 21-29, 2020.

The 2020 Motorcycle Live show will be held virtually

Highlights

  • The EICMA 2020 show in Milan, Italy has been cancelled for this year
  • The Intermot 2020 show in Cologne, Germany, has also been cancelled
  • Motorcycle Live is UK's biggest motorcycle show

Motorcycle Live 2020, the UK's biggest motorcycle show, will be held virtually this year. Organisers of the event have confirmed that many of the key brands from the motorcycle industry will be in 'attendance' and will be unveiling some interesting products and concepts between November 21 and November 29, 2020. Although the actual physical event was cancelled for this year, to be held instead in 2021, now there will also be multiple competitions, all virtual, and it will still be a show, but to be held online.

Also Read: EICMA 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

lf8b6oqs

The Motorcycle Live Show is held every year in November at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK

"When we made the difficult decision to postpone Motorcycle Live this year, our thoughts instantly turned to how we could still offer our visitors a show experience. We're looking forward to delivering, motorcycle and scooter launches, exclusive competitions, bargains and the latest news to our fans over the course of the 'show'. By presenting Motorcycle Live Online over the course of the 'normal' nine-day show period, we hope to give our fans, followers and regular visitors plenty of entertainment, and give something back for all the support we have been shown throughout the years," said Finlay McAllan, Managing Director, Motorcycle Live.

Also Read: 2020 Intermot Motorcycle Show Cancelled

0 Comments

The world's best-known motorcycle shows in Europe have all been cancelled this year. The EICMA 2020 show, one of the biggest motorcycle events of the year, has already been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's EICMA show in Milan, Italy, would have been the 78th edition of the EICMA show. The Intermot motorcycle show in Cologne, Germany had also been cancelled, but the organisers have not ruled out a digital format of the show, to be announced later in the year.

