Argentinian Rider Franco Caimi Joins Hero MotoSports Rally Team

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of Hero MotoCorp, has announced that Argentinian rider Franco Caimi has joined the team. This is Hero's fourth rider in the team, who brings varied racing experience in enduro. He promises a stunning performance in the rally world. Franco was the youngest rider in history to win a gold medal in enduro at the age of 16 years in 2004.

Wolfgang Fischer, Team Manager, Hero MotoSports Team Rally said, "We are excited to kick-off the Road to Dakar 2022 campaign with a strong addition to our team. Within a short span of time, Hero MotoSports Team Rally has created a differentiated position for itself and we are glad to appeal to talented riders like Franco. It is definitely a big boost for us. I am confident that Franco's rich experience and consistent record at Dakar will help us in going a notch up in our preparedness and competitiveness. Currently, we are prepping-up for the Andalucia Rally and are extremely excited to have Franco represent the Team. We wish him good luck for a successful journey with Hero Motosports Team Rally."

Caimi is the youngest rider in enduro to win a gold medal at the age of 16 years in 2004. He made his Dakar debut in 2017 and finished in 8th place.

Franco Caimi, Rider, Hero MotoSports Team Rally said, "It's an honor for me to be associated with Hero MotoCorp, which has a rich heritage and has achieved great significance in the rally sport. I am extremely thrilled to join the team and thank them for bestowing their faith in my abilities. The team has been delivering impressive performance over the years and I look forward to riding alongside some of the best and promising riders in the sport. It's a crucial time for the team currently as we train and prepare for the upcoming race. I have already had a very productive training session with Joaquim and Sebastian and now looking forward to competitive racing."

Caimi is one of the most successful riders to come out of South America and has won two Latin American championships. He has also won three national championships each in Argentina and Chile, and six gold medals at the prestigious International Six Days Enduro. In 2017, the rider moved to the rally racing arena where he was crowned Rookie of the Year and finished eighth in that year's Dakar Rally. He finished in the same position once again in 2020 Dakar.

The announcement comes as Hero MotoSports begins its Road to Dakar 2022 preparation. The Hero squad will compete in the upcoming Andalucia Rally scheduled between May 11-16, 2021, at Villamartin, Spain. This will also be the first outing for Franco in Hero MotoSports colours.

Hero's current riders include Joaquim Rodrigues and Sebastian Buhler, posting their best-ever Dakar finish at 11th and 14th positions respectively during the 2021 Dakar Rally. The team's third rider CS Santosh was injured in a crash during the rally and is currently under-recovery in his hometown Bengaluru.

The team has been making headway despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which has proven to provide little opportunities for training and development throughout the year. After a tough 2020, the team is optimistic about having a better chance at training and development in 2021.

