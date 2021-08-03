Aston Martin Valkyrie Roadster Teased; Debut At Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance 2021

Aston Martin never fails to charm us with the design of its new models, be it the DB11, Vantage or even the DBX SUV, all models are high on aesthetics. And it has again nailed it with the new Aston Martin Valkyrie Roadster that is set to make its global debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance 2021. The Valkyrie Roadster is the open-top version of the Valkyrie concept that was introduced back in 2017, but did not make it to production yet. Aston Martin has released a teaser image of the new model.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro was revealed in June this year.

In the teaser image, it looks like the seatbacks are sticking above the top of the windshield frame. The hardtop Valkyrie has gullwing doors, and the doors on the roadster are scissor-style ones. Aston Martin has also said that it will be up the performance credentials of its brand, which we don't doubt as the Valkyre itself falls in the hypercar territory. It is powered by a Cosworth-sourced 6.5-liter V12 hybrid motor that puts out a mind-boggling 1,144 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. And then Aston Martin claims that it clocks triple-digit speeds in 2.5 seconds.

Only 150 units of the Valkyrie will be manufactured.

Aston Martin also faced several challenges in development of the Valkyrie, for instance, discovering issues with the powertrain and the car's drivability. That said, these issues will be taken care of its engineers in the development stage and the final product will be seamless. Only 150 units of the Valkyrie will be manufactured and we hope that this number includes the Valkyrie roadster as well.