Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Revealed

Aston Martin has unveiled a limited-edition Vantage Roadster with special design effects marking the 100th anniversary of the carmaker's oldest sportscar- the A3. The new Vantage Roadster was commissioned by Aston Martin's HWM dealership which is its longest-serving retailer. HWM collaborated with Aston Martin's bespoke Q division. The new Aston Martin Vantage roadster will get cosmetic updates inside out and the British carmaker will manufacture only three units of it.

The bespoke treatment is inspired by the 1921 model, including a black grille with aluminium surround, black exterior paint and 20-inch forged black wheels with bronze brake callipers. On the inside, you get to see, Chestnut tan leather and stitching with the brand's name embroidered in a heritage-inspired script, as seen in the original. The Vantage's gauge surrounds have also been cast from brass, and the original-design Aston Martin logo is seen all around.

The original A3 model was restored to its original factory specification by pre-war Aston specialist Ecurie Bertelli and later was acquired by the Aston Martin Heritage Trust in 2002. It will be showcased at a centenary celebration event on June 26, alongside several rare Aston Martin models. Moreover, at the event will be other pre-war Aston Martin and Lagonda vehicles, a V8 showcase, Gaydon-era sports cars and the British firm's current model range.

Mechanically, the limited-run Vantage Roadster will remain the same as its standard sibling. Under the hood is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 motor sourced from Mercedes-AMG that churns out 503 bhp and 685 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This Roadster is capable of clocking triple-digit speeds in around 3.5sec and can in-turn hit a top-speed of 306 kmph.