Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Debuts Globally

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 edition is similar to the model used as a safety car for F1 races

We already knew that Aston Martin will be replacing Mercedes-AMG at Formula 1, to become the official supplier of the safety cars. The carmaker had also teased the Vantage last week and finally we get to see the actual model. So these are similar version of the F1 safety car Vantage that will be sold to the general public. The new Vantage F1 Edition gets an upgraded chassis courtesy of changes made to the suspension and steering. Underbody modifications also include tweaks to the dampers and springs to sharpen the handling and enhance overall dynamics of the car.

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition gets a new chassis.

Now the first thing that very aptly differentiates the Vantage form its regular iteration are the wheels. These are 21-inch units instead of the standard 20-inch set and it's actually the first time Aston Martin is giving the sports coupe these large wheels, which come shod in bespoke Pirelli low-profile tyres. Then, the aerodynamic package is what gets your attention instantly, contributing to an extra 200 kilograms of down-force at top speed.

It gets the same Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre V8 engine.

Under the hood, there is the Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 motor that has been tuned to put out 521 bhp, 25 bhp more than before and 685 Nm of peak torque which remain unchanged. Now that being said, Aston Martin claims it's now sustained for longer to further increase tractability and in-gear urgency. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission offering quicker gear changes and a more direct feel.

On the inside, it gets a variety of interior changes including exclusive leather and Alcantara upholstery

The F1 Edition is finished in Aston Martin's Racing Green in a bid to mirror the safety car. But you can have it in Lunar White and Jet Black as well, with a choice between a gloss or satin finish. All colour options will also sport Solid Matte Dark Grey body graphics and a variety of interior changes, including exclusive leather and Alcantara upholstery with contrast stripes and stitching.

