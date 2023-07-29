Aston Martin will electrify Core Models with the help of Mercedes Benz AG and Lucid Group Technology

Aston Martin, in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, is set to embrace electrification by offering plug-in hybrid powertrains for its core sports car models. The 2024 Valhalla will lead the electrification drive, followed by Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) versions of each model in the core lineup, including the Vantage, DB12, and DBS, starting in 2026.

The decision was announced in Aston Martin’s AML H1 Report, which comes after a profitable first half of 2023. Lawrence Stroll, the company's chairman, said “Our electrification journey will start with Valhalla, our first PHEV supercar, and we plan to expand our PHEV range into our core vehicles which will bridge the customer journey from ICE to full BEV”

The adoption of Mercedes-Benz's electrified drivetrain technology is already in use in the Vantage, DB12, and DBX models. This also will serve as the foundation for Aston Martin's PHEV offerings. Currently, Aston Martin's maiden Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), the Valhalla, showcases a variation of the Mercedes-AMG's hybrid technology. By coupling the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with an electric motor, the Valhalla delivers a combined output exceeding 800bhp and over 1000 lb-ft of torque.