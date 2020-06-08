New Cars and Bikes in India

Ather Energy Completes 2 Years Of Operations; Announces Exchange Program For Petrol Scooters

As Ather Energy completes two years of operations, the company is ready to expand operations in eight new cities, move to a bigger manufacturing base and open a new vehicle exchange program, all by the end of this year.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Ather currently retails the 450 & the 450X, and will add the 450 Plus model later this year

Highlights

  • The Ather Energy raises includes the 450 and 450X electric scooters
  • Ather will expand operations to Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Coimbatore
  • Ather's vehicle exchange program aims to encourage adoption of e-scooters

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up Ather Energy recently completed two years of operations in India. Founded in 2013, the company kick-started operations in 2018 with the launch of the Ather 450 electric scooter and has since expanded operations in Chennai, while also introducing the new flagship offering - Ather 450X - earlier this year. The company also offered six over-the-air (OTA) updates to the 450 since its launch with the model covering about 11 million kilometres across the fleet. Now, announcing its next step forward, Ather has said that will continue its network expansion to eight new cities this year, while also announcing a new vehicle exchange program for petrol scooter owners who would like to upgrade to an electric scooter.

Also Read: Ather 450X: Variants, Specifications & Pricing Explained

Ather

Ather Bikes

450

rmu9td9o

The Ather 450 has received 6 OTA updates since launch bringing improved performance and new ride modes

Ather Energy announced that the company is now planning to come up with a vehicle exchange program to attract scooter owners to upgrade to a better electric vehicle. There are other ownership models that the company is piloting, which will be rolled out over the next few months. The manufacturer though is yet to reveal the modalities of the scheme.

Speaking about the ongoing lockdown and future plans for the start-up, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy said, "The lockdown helped us reevaluate and reassess our long term goals. We are going to open as many avenues as possible to promote electric vehicles. From introducing new ownership models and to continue offering the most varied financing options, we will ensure that owning an E2W [electric 2wheeler] is a hassle-free proposition for any consumer. Exciting times ahead for Ather and the EV industry"

Also Read: Ather 450X First Ride Review

njv5lccs

Ather plans to add a third variant to its portfolio with the 450 Plus electric scooter

0 Comments

Ather currently marks its presence in two cities pan India and only down South. The next phase will see the company expand operations with experience centres coming up in Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Coimbatore. The cities of Mumbai, Pune and Delhi will also join the line-up. the electric two-wheeler maker had previously announced. In addition, the company is also setting up a larger manufacturing facility spread across 400,000 sq.ft. in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, just outside of Bengaluru that is scheduled to open later this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ather 450 with Immediate Rivals

Ather 450
Ather
450

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
21%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
32%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
20%
Return To Poll

Popular Ather Bikes

Ather 450
Ather 450
₹ 1.13 - 1.45 Lakh *
x
Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked
Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities