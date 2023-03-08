  • Home
Ather Energy Partners With Jana Small Finance Bank To Provide Financing Options For EVs

The partnership is aimed in order to make Ather scooters more accessible and give a boost to adoption of EV’s in India.
08-Mar-23 12:58 PM IST
  • Ather aims to enable hassle-free transition to EV and ensuring ease of purchase for customers
  • Jana offers a finance option of a minimum down payment of 5 per cent and up to 48-months loan tenure
  • Ather inaugurates a new manufacturing facility and registers best-ever monthly sale

Ather Energy, India's first smart electric scooter manufacturer, has announced its partnership with Jana Bank to offer a first-in-the-business EV financing option to its customers. The partnership with Jana Bank is aimed to make Ather scooters more accessible and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

 

Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "With the EV industry growing at a rapid pace, the availability of multiple easy financing options has become one of the most critical aspects that will facilitate this growth. Over the past couple of years, Ather has partnered with several credible financial institutions to provide our customers with lucrative financing options in order to facilitate a stress-free transition to EVs. We will continue to partner with leading banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions."

 “Ather’s customers can now apply for two-wheeler loans, with the collaboration with Jana Bank offering a minimum down payment of up to 5 per cent, quick and hassle-free processing, competitive interest rates, pocket-friendly EMI repayment options, and flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 48 months,” said the company in a release. 

Pradeep Rebello, Head - Two-Wheeler FinanceJana Small Finance bank, said, Jana Bank digitally, along with Ather Energy will provide customers with a great ownership experience. This strong combined product proposition will also support the green environment and sustainable transportation. 

Ather Energy registered its best-ever monthly sale in January 2023  delivering 12,419 units. It also inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur with a spread across of 300,000 sq. Ft. The company also recently rolled out the Atherstack 5.0 software update, which has introduced a host of new features taking the riding experience to a new level.

line