Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GS
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ather Rizta Electric Scooter: Everything You Need To Know

The Ather Rizta is Ather Energy’s second model line and is positioned as a family scooter promising more practicality and prices begin at Rs. 97,546 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), going up to Rs. 1.29 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    The new Ather Rizta electric scooter is Ather Energy’s second model line after the Ather 450 and has been positioned as a family scooter. According to Ather Energy, the Rizta prioritises comfort, convenience and safety and also boasts of new connected features, as well as safety features. The biggest talking point is the longest seat for any scooter currently on sale in India, electric or petrol-powered, but there’s more to the Ather Rizta than just that. 

     

    Tarun Mehta, CEO & Co-founder, Ather Energy with Swapnil Jain, Co-founder at the launch of the Ather Rizta.

     

    On-Road prices of the Ather Rizta in New Delhi begin at Rs. 1,04,882 for the base S variant and go up to Rs. 1,36,607 for the top-spec Z variant with the bigger battery pack. Here’s a look at the Ather Rizta prices, variants, features, performance, range, charging time and everything else that you may want to know about the Rizta electric scooter.

     

    Also Read: Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched At Rs. 1.10 Lakh

     

    Watch The Ather Rizta Detailed First Look Video:

     

    Models & Variants

    The base Ather Rizta S gets monochrome colour options, while the mid-spec and top-spec Rizta Z variants get additional dual-tone colour options and a TFT console.

     

    The Ather Rizta has been offered in two models with three variants, across the S and Z models. The base S and mid-spec Z variants come with a 2.9 kWh battery, while the top-spec model Rizta Z gets a 3.7 kWh battery with more range. While Ather offers the Rizta S in three monotone colour options, the Rizta Z will be offered in 7 colour options, which include 3 monotone and 4 dual-tone colour options.  The main difference in the base S variant and mid-spec Z variant with the same battery back are the number of colour options, as well as the instrument console.

    Battery Options, Charging & Range

    The Ather Rizta is available in two battery sizes across the three variants.

     

    The Ather Rizta S and Rizta Z come with a 2.9 kWh battery pack and a 350W Ather portable home charger and the top-spec Rizta Z comes with a 3.7 kWh battery and gets a 700W Ather Duo charger for home charging. Additionally, Rizta owners will also have access to Ather’s comprehensive fast-charging network with more than 1,800 fast charging points. 

     

    The 2.9 kWh battery pack variants have a claimed range of 123 km, while the top-spec 3.7 kWh battery pack variant has a claimed range of 160 km on a single charge.

     

    According to Ather Energy, the variants with 2.9 kWh battery packs will deliver a predicted IDC range of 123 km on a single charge and the 3.7 kWh variant will deliver 160 km range on a single charge. Charging time at home for the 2.9 kWh battery variants with the 350W home charger is a claimed at 6 hours 40 minutes from 0-80 per cent charging and 0-100 per cent charging is claimed at 8 hours 30 minutes. With the Ather Duo 700W charger with the top-spec Z variant with the bigger 3.7 kWh battery pack, 0-80 per cent charging is claimed at 4 hours 30 minutes, while 0-100 per cent charging is claimed at 6 hours 10 minutes.

     

    Design & Features

    The Ather Rizta has a conventional and safe design language which is quite subtle and likeable.

     

    Owing to its positioning as a practical and convenient family scooter, the Ather Rizta has a safe and conventional design, with well-rounded body panels and futuristic, yet simple lighting and details, which seem to be somewhat like the iQube, rather than veer towards the Chetak’s rounded design language, the Rizta’s main rivals.

     

    The Ather Rizta Z variants get a better-equipped 7-inch TFT console than the DeepView screen on the base S variant.

     

    The base S variant features a 7-inch DeepView instrument console with Cortex Series processor, Real Time Operating System (RTOS) and 8GB storage, with 1 GB RAM. The mid-spec Z and top-spec Rizta Z variants come with a 7-inch TFT console, with Snapdragon 212 Quadcore 1.3 Ghz processor, Android Open Source OS, 16 GB storage and 2GB RAM. The screens on all three variants are IP65 rated for water and dust resistance.  

     

    Dimensions & Weight

    The Ather Rizta has a kerb weight of 119 kg.

     

    Longer than Ather 450 series models, the Rizta has the shortest wheelbase (1285 mm) compared to its main rivals, the TVS iQube and the Chetak electric scooter. The length of the seat though is 900 mm, which will provide enough real estate for two people to sit comfortably, The seat height is also fairly accessible at 780 mm.  In terms of weight, the Ather Rizta is slightly heavier than the 450 models, with a curb weight of 119 kg, which is around the same as the TVS iQube, but lighter than the Chetak. Ground clearance is claimed at 165 mm.

     

    There’s 34 litres of underseat storage space in the main storage area under the seat, while next to the flip open seat’s hinge, there’s a smaller storage space to keep some additional odds and ends. The grab rail at the tail section features a standard pillion back-rest. An optional 22 litres Frunk accessory is also available for those seeking more storage space.

     

    Ather Rizta Performance 

    The Ather Rizta has a claimed top speed of 80 kmph.

     

    The Rizta's performance across the three variants is the same. Maximum power is rated at 4.3 kW (approximately 5,8 bhp), while peak torque is claimed at an impressive 22 Nm. All three variants claim a top speed of 80 kmph, with 0-40 kmph claimed acceleration time in 4,7 seconds. 

     

     

    Safety Features

    New traction control system, along with existing safety features from the 450 range.

     

    The Ather Rizta introduces Ather Energy’s SkidControl system, which is the company’s traction control system that controls motor torque in low friction conditions to prevent loss of control. The SkidControl system is aided by the in-house developed motor control system, named the Ather Drive Controller. 

     

    There are additional safety features, which include FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal, Theft and Tow Detect and Find My Scooter systems, which are already available in the Ather 450 model range. Ride assist features which are already available in the 450 series have also been integrated in the Rizta, including MagicTwist (which is essentially a regen-powered braking system with opposite throttle input), AutoHold and Reverse Mode.

     

    Wheels & Brakes

    The Ather Rizta runs on 12-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres.

     

    The Ather Rizta rides on 12-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres, and come with a 200 mm front disc brake and 130 mm rear drum brake with combined braking system (CBS).

     

    Prices

    In New Delhi, prices or the Ather Rizta begin at Rs. 97,546 (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 1,28,747 (Ex-showroom). A detailed look at the price break-up, including on-road prices in Delhi of the Ather Rizta are given in the table below. 

     

    Ather Rizta Price Break-Up In New Delhi:

    New Delhi PriceAther Rizta S
    2.9 kWh battery    		Ather Rizta Z
    2.9 kWh battery    		Ather Rizta Z
    3.7 kWh battery
    Ex-showroom Price (including home charger)₹ 1,37.047₹ 1,50.047₹ 1,64,448
    Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024-₹ 10,000-₹ 10,000-₹ 10,000
    State Subsidy 
    (Direct to consumer)    		------
    Price Benefit-₹ 15,001-₹ 13,001-₹ 7401
    Approx Basic Insurance₹ 7,106₹ 7,354₹ 7,630
    Registration Charges₹ 230₹ 230₹ 230
    Road Tax------
    On-Road Price₹ 1,04,882₹ 1,20,131₹ 1,36,607
        

     

    For complete price list, and for prices in other cities, check out the Ather Energy official website.

    # Ather Rizta charge time# Ather Rizta Features# Ather Rizta Delhi prices# Ather Rizta range# Ather Rizta peformance# Ather Rizta safety features# bike# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
    8.4
    2021 Mahindra XUV700
    • 29,065 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 23.5 Lakh
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.7
    2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
    • 16,178 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 23.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
    8.8
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • 11,678 km
    • Petrol+CNG
    • Manual
    Rs. 12 Lakh
    ₹ 26,876/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
    8.9
    2021 Hyundai Venue
    • 13,870 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 7.75 Lakh
    ₹ 16,387/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.6
    2021 Mahindra Thar
    • 7,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 16 Lakh
    ₹ 33,844/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
    9.0
    2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    • 11,570 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 19.5 Lakh
    ₹ 43,673/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.7
    2023 Mahindra Thar
    • 26,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 16.75 Lakh
    ₹ 35,424/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.3
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 21,000 km
    • Petrol
    • AMT
    Rs. 6.25 Lakh
    ₹ 13,998/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.8
    2022 Mahindra Thar
    • 6,862 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 17.25 Lakh
    ₹ 36,481/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.9
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    • 9,661 km
    • Hybrid
    • Automatic
    Rs. 17.25 Lakh
    ₹ 38,634/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Research More on Ather Rizta

    Ather Rizta

    Ather Rizta

    Expected Price : ₹ 1.26 - 1.55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Apr 6, 2024

    Popular Ather Models

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    Ather Energy Introduces Halo Smart Helmet Series; Prices Start At Rs 5,000
    Ather Energy Introduces Halo Smart Helmet Series; Prices Start At Rs 5,000
    Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh
    Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh
    New Range Rover Sport Gets A Blacked-Out Stealth Pack
    New Range Rover Sport Gets A Blacked-Out Stealth Pack
    Exports Crucial For India's EV Startups To Grow: Ex-Niti Aayog CEO
    Exports Crucial For India's EV Startups To Grow: Ex-Niti Aayog CEO
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 Prices Revealed Before Official Launch
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 Prices Revealed Before Official Launch
    Lamborghini Trademarks ‘Temerario’ Name, Could Be Used For Huracan Successor
    Lamborghini Trademarks ‘Temerario’ Name, Could Be Used For Huracan Successor
    McLaren Reveals Special F1 Car Livery For Upcoming Japanese GP
    McLaren Reveals Special F1 Car Livery For Upcoming Japanese GP
    Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Blu Edition Launched
    Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Blu Edition Launched
    2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts With Comprehensive Redesign, New Features
    2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts With Comprehensive Redesign, New Features
    Ather Rizta E-Scooter Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of April 6 Launch
    Ather Rizta E-Scooter Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of April 6 Launch
    c&b icon
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Hyundai Creta
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Tata Punch
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved