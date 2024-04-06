Ather Rizta Electric Scooter: Everything You Need To Know

The new Ather Rizta electric scooter is Ather Energy’s second model line after the Ather 450 and has been positioned as a family scooter. According to Ather Energy, the Rizta prioritises comfort, convenience and safety and also boasts of new connected features, as well as safety features. The biggest talking point is the longest seat for any scooter currently on sale in India, electric or petrol-powered, but there’s more to the Ather Rizta than just that.

Tarun Mehta, CEO & Co-founder, Ather Energy with Swapnil Jain, Co-founder at the launch of the Ather Rizta.

On-Road prices of the Ather Rizta in New Delhi begin at Rs. 1,04,882 for the base S variant and go up to Rs. 1,36,607 for the top-spec Z variant with the bigger battery pack. Here’s a look at the Ather Rizta prices, variants, features, performance, range, charging time and everything else that you may want to know about the Rizta electric scooter.

Models & Variants

The base Ather Rizta S gets monochrome colour options, while the mid-spec and top-spec Rizta Z variants get additional dual-tone colour options and a TFT console.

The Ather Rizta has been offered in two models with three variants, across the S and Z models. The base S and mid-spec Z variants come with a 2.9 kWh battery, while the top-spec model Rizta Z gets a 3.7 kWh battery with more range. While Ather offers the Rizta S in three monotone colour options, the Rizta Z will be offered in 7 colour options, which include 3 monotone and 4 dual-tone colour options. The main difference in the base S variant and mid-spec Z variant with the same battery back are the number of colour options, as well as the instrument console.

Battery Options, Charging & Range

The Ather Rizta is available in two battery sizes across the three variants.

The Ather Rizta S and Rizta Z come with a 2.9 kWh battery pack and a 350W Ather portable home charger and the top-spec Rizta Z comes with a 3.7 kWh battery and gets a 700W Ather Duo charger for home charging. Additionally, Rizta owners will also have access to Ather’s comprehensive fast-charging network with more than 1,800 fast charging points.

The 2.9 kWh battery pack variants have a claimed range of 123 km, while the top-spec 3.7 kWh battery pack variant has a claimed range of 160 km on a single charge.

According to Ather Energy, the variants with 2.9 kWh battery packs will deliver a predicted IDC range of 123 km on a single charge and the 3.7 kWh variant will deliver 160 km range on a single charge. Charging time at home for the 2.9 kWh battery variants with the 350W home charger is a claimed at 6 hours 40 minutes from 0-80 per cent charging and 0-100 per cent charging is claimed at 8 hours 30 minutes. With the Ather Duo 700W charger with the top-spec Z variant with the bigger 3.7 kWh battery pack, 0-80 per cent charging is claimed at 4 hours 30 minutes, while 0-100 per cent charging is claimed at 6 hours 10 minutes.

Design & Features

The Ather Rizta has a conventional and safe design language which is quite subtle and likeable.

Owing to its positioning as a practical and convenient family scooter, the Ather Rizta has a safe and conventional design, with well-rounded body panels and futuristic, yet simple lighting and details, which seem to be somewhat like the iQube, rather than veer towards the Chetak’s rounded design language, the Rizta’s main rivals.

The Ather Rizta Z variants get a better-equipped 7-inch TFT console than the DeepView screen on the base S variant.

The base S variant features a 7-inch DeepView instrument console with Cortex Series processor, Real Time Operating System (RTOS) and 8GB storage, with 1 GB RAM. The mid-spec Z and top-spec Rizta Z variants come with a 7-inch TFT console, with Snapdragon 212 Quadcore 1.3 Ghz processor, Android Open Source OS, 16 GB storage and 2GB RAM. The screens on all three variants are IP65 rated for water and dust resistance.

Dimensions & Weight

The Ather Rizta has a kerb weight of 119 kg.

Longer than Ather 450 series models, the Rizta has the shortest wheelbase (1285 mm) compared to its main rivals, the TVS iQube and the Chetak electric scooter. The length of the seat though is 900 mm, which will provide enough real estate for two people to sit comfortably, The seat height is also fairly accessible at 780 mm. In terms of weight, the Ather Rizta is slightly heavier than the 450 models, with a curb weight of 119 kg, which is around the same as the TVS iQube, but lighter than the Chetak. Ground clearance is claimed at 165 mm.

There’s 34 litres of underseat storage space in the main storage area under the seat, while next to the flip open seat’s hinge, there’s a smaller storage space to keep some additional odds and ends. The grab rail at the tail section features a standard pillion back-rest. An optional 22 litres Frunk accessory is also available for those seeking more storage space.

Ather Rizta Performance

The Ather Rizta has a claimed top speed of 80 kmph.

The Rizta's performance across the three variants is the same. Maximum power is rated at 4.3 kW (approximately 5,8 bhp), while peak torque is claimed at an impressive 22 Nm. All three variants claim a top speed of 80 kmph, with 0-40 kmph claimed acceleration time in 4,7 seconds.

Safety Features

New traction control system, along with existing safety features from the 450 range.

The Ather Rizta introduces Ather Energy’s SkidControl system, which is the company’s traction control system that controls motor torque in low friction conditions to prevent loss of control. The SkidControl system is aided by the in-house developed motor control system, named the Ather Drive Controller.

There are additional safety features, which include FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal, Theft and Tow Detect and Find My Scooter systems, which are already available in the Ather 450 model range. Ride assist features which are already available in the 450 series have also been integrated in the Rizta, including MagicTwist (which is essentially a regen-powered braking system with opposite throttle input), AutoHold and Reverse Mode.

Wheels & Brakes

The Ather Rizta runs on 12-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres.

The Ather Rizta rides on 12-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres, and come with a 200 mm front disc brake and 130 mm rear drum brake with combined braking system (CBS).

Prices

In New Delhi, prices or the Ather Rizta begin at Rs. 97,546 (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 1,28,747 (Ex-showroom). A detailed look at the price break-up, including on-road prices in Delhi of the Ather Rizta are given in the table below.

Ather Rizta Price Break-Up In New Delhi:

New Delhi Price Ather Rizta S

2.9 kWh battery Ather Rizta Z

2.9 kWh battery Ather Rizta Z

3.7 kWh battery Ex-showroom Price (including home charger) ₹ 1,37.047 ₹ 1,50.047 ₹ 1,64,448 Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 -₹ 10,000 -₹ 10,000 -₹ 10,000 State Subsidy

(Direct to consumer) -- -- -- Price Benefit -₹ 15,001 -₹ 13,001 -₹ 7401 Approx Basic Insurance ₹ 7,106 ₹ 7,354 ₹ 7,630 Registration Charges ₹ 230 ₹ 230 ₹ 230 Road Tax -- -- -- On-Road Price ₹ 1,04,882 ₹ 1,20,131 ₹ 1,36,607

For complete price list, and for prices in other cities, check out the Ather Energy official website.