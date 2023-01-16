Auto Expo 2023: Switch Mobility Displays Switch EiV 7 Electric Bus

Besides the unveiling of the open-top Switch Mobility EiV22 double-decker electric bus, Switch Mobility also showcased the Switch EiV 7 electric bus configured to meet the demands of the urban community such as last-mile connectivity through metro feeders and smart commute for staff and schools. The electric bus for smart city commute is said to be built on advanced architecture, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and superior performance.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Open-Top Switch Mobility EiV22 Double Decker Revealed

Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “In the Indian electric bus market, private operators are showing keen interest, given the lower total cost of operations and sustainability commitments. We are delighted to unveil our new offering in the EiV series, Switch EiV 7 that will revolutionize last-mile mobility, staff and school transportation operations in the country.”

The Switch EiV 7 features passenger comfort with a low floor, luxurious seating, in-vehicle connectivity, and superior ride comfort. The new electric bus is equipped with a new generation of modular batteries with advanced NMC chemistry, specially formulated for the Indian market and climatic conditions. This bus will deliver drive performance and efficiency and will be embedded with proprietary technology solutions including ‘SWITCH iON’ to enable remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring.

The Switch EiV 7 will also offer a lower total cost of ownership with a range of up to 250 km with dual gun charging.