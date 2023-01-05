Switch Mobility To Showcase Three New EVs At Auto Expo 2023

Switch Mobility Ltd, the electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, will showcase its market leading products and technologies for the global market at the Auto Expo 2023, the company has announced. Participating for the first time at the Auto Expo, Switch will be unveiling a range of concept vehicles from the all-new IeV series, catering to last mile and mid mile mobility applications and a new range of electric buses in EiV series. In all, Switch is expected to showcase at least three new EVs at the Auto Expo 2023.

Switch Mobility will showcase an open top variant of the Switch EiV 22, India's first electric double decker bus.



The company will strengthen its electric bus line-up and will showcase a open top variant of the Switch EiV 22, India’s first electric double decker bus. The Switch EiV 22 has been designed, developed and manufactured in India, and utilises Switch’s global electric bus experience.

The new products in Switch Mobility's IeV and EiV series have been designed based on deep customer insights, says Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Switch Mobility Ltd.



Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer - SWITCH Mobility Ltd. said, “SWITCH is committed to democratizing zero carbon transportation through cutting-edge products and technologies, to transform the rapidly growing mobility sector. The Auto Expo is the ideal platform for companies to showcase next generation products with future-ready technology to connect with customers and partners. As we are coming together after 4 years to share the best innovation in the industry, SWITCH will be showcasing innovative concepts and variants of the all-new IeV series and EiV series, that offer the best value proposition with exceptional passenger comfort and convenience. These products have been designed, based on deep customer insights and the future mobility needs of the country’’.

The Switch Mobility EiV 22 double decker electric bus was unveiled in August 2022.



Switch Mobility, formerly known as Optare, already has an established production facility in the UK with the company having broken ground on a new plant in Spain. The Spanish facility is set to commence operations later this year. Switch was forged from the innovative EV elements of Ashok Leyland, the fourth largest bus OEM in the world, and Optare, the UK bus manufacturer with over a century of expertise in using the latest technologies in bus design. Switch India which currently rolls out its electric buses from Ashok Leyland’s Ennore plant in Tamil Nadu.