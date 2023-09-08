Switch Mobility Unveils New IeV Range Of Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Switch Mobility, the electric bus manufacturer, is expanding its reach in the electric commercial vehicle segment with its new IeV model range. Unlike its previous offering aimed at passenger commuting, the new range targets the light commercial vehicle segment – in particular the last and mid-mile applications. The IeV range debuted in two variants – the IeV3 and the larger IeV4.

The IeV3 is based on the Ashok Leyland Dost, while the 4 is based on the larger Bada Dost. Both get some styling tweaks compared to their internal combustion siblings and, as per Switch Mobility, can be optioned in a variety of rear deck configurations to haul cargo. These include a fixed side deck, high side deck, a flatbed to haul containers, a reefer unit, tipper and even a garbage truck.

Both variants are claimed to offer a range of up to 120 km per charge and can be optioned with 30 kW CCS Type 2 fast charging though their technical specifications differ. The IeV3 gets a 25.6 kWh LFP battery pack paired with an electric motor good for 40 kW and 190 Nm. The LCV can haul up to 1,200 kg of cargo. The IeV4, meanwhile sits on an 80 mm longer wheelbase, benefits from a larger 32.2 kWh battery and offers up to 1,700 kg of cargo-carrying capacity. The electric motor too is stronger at 60 kW and 230 Nm allowing it a top speed of 80 kmph to the IeV3’s 70 kmph.

The company has said that the range will be expanded upon in the coming years with plans to launch electric commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weigh t of up to 7.5 tonnes.

Switch Mobility says that deliveries of the new IeV series will commence from January 2024 with target buyers including e-commerce platforms as well as the FMCG segment. The company says it has so far invested about Rs 100 crore into the development of its first electric LCVs.