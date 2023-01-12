  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023: Open-Top Switch Mobility EiV22 Double Decker Revealed

Auto Expo 2023: Open-Top Switch Mobility EiV22 Double Decker Revealed

The open-top double-decker is likely to draw the eyes of tour operators for intra-city tours.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
12-Jan-23 02:47 PM IST
Auto Expo 2023: Open-Top Switch Mobility EiV22 Double Decker Revealed banner

Having revealed its all-new double-decker e-bus, the EiV 22 last year, Switch Mobility has now unveiled an open-top derivative of the same. The open-top double-decker could see interest from intra-city tour operators as a means of letting tourists take in the sites in cities.

Also Read: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Lands In India - Auto Expo 2023

Aside from the revised design of the upper deck little has changed for the EiV 22. The isa based on the same platform as shares the same specifications as the standard EiV 22 which is set to go into service with Mumbai’s BEST bus service this year.

Also Read: New-Gen Kia KA4 (Carnival) Makes India Debut - Auto Expo 2023

Also Read: Day 2 Live Updates: Launches, Showcases, & More - Auto Expo 2023

The EV 22 uses a 231 kWh capacity Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC) battery pack featuring liquid cooling and dual gun charging and gives the bus a range of up to 250 km per charge. 

Related Articles
Switch Mobility To Showcase Three New EVs At Auto Expo 2023
Switch Mobility To Showcase Three New EVs At Auto Expo 2023
6 days ago
India Awards Mobility Firms Rs 3000 Crore In e-Bus Contracts
India Awards Mobility Firms Rs 3000 Crore In e-Bus Contracts
7 days ago
Mahesh Babu Elevated As Global CEO Of Switch Mobility
Mahesh Babu Elevated As Global CEO Of Switch Mobility
2 months ago
Gulf Oil India Partners With Switch Mobility, Piaggio For EV-Specific Fluids
Gulf Oil India Partners With Switch Mobility, Piaggio For EV-Specific Fluids
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by Lifestyle
line