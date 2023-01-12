Auto Expo 2023: Open-Top Switch Mobility EiV22 Double Decker Revealed

Having revealed its all-new double-decker e-bus, the EiV 22 last year, Switch Mobility has now unveiled an open-top derivative of the same. The open-top double-decker could see interest from intra-city tour operators as a means of letting tourists take in the sites in cities.

Aside from the revised design of the upper deck little has changed for the EiV 22. The isa based on the same platform as shares the same specifications as the standard EiV 22 which is set to go into service with Mumbai’s BEST bus service this year.

The EV 22 uses a 231 kWh capacity Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC) battery pack featuring liquid cooling and dual gun charging and gives the bus a range of up to 250 km per charge.