Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer, Tiago EV Blitz Debut With Sportier Looks, Enhanced Performance

While the stars of Tata’s Auto Expo showcase were without a doubt the updated Sierra EV, Curvv and Avinya concepts, the carmaker also showcased some sportier editions of its hatchbacks at its stall. The carmaker showcased a sportier iteration of the Tiago EV and the Altroz premium hatchback.

The Tiago EV received rather subtle changes with tweaks to the bumpers, revised side skirts, black finished alloy wheels and a roof-mounted spoiler. The standout element however was the flared wheel arches that were finished in a contrasting black.

The cabin meanwhile has been left untouched so you still get the same light-coloured upholstery as the standard model. The carmaker did not reveal the extent of mechanical changes aside from saying that the EV features “specialised higher-performance tech”.

The Altroz meanwhile got more noticeable sporting touches with the black finished roof, bonnet and pillar, racing stripes and a prominent spoiler atop the bootlid. The cabin too got a number of tweaks including new upholstery fabric with stripes and ‘RACER’ stitching in the headrest and red highlights on the dashboard and centre console. There are also a host of new features, including a sunroof, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats and 6 airbags.

The Altroz Racer also develops more power than the standard Altroz with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine developing 118 bhp and 170 Nm – the same spec as the petrol Nexon and 10 bhp and 30 Nm more than the Altroz turbo-petrol.

Tata has not said if these sportier models could make production though we could expect the upgraded features from the Altroz to make their way into the production hatchback going forward.