Auto Sales December 2022: Ather Energy Registers Best Ever Monthly Sales With 9,187 Units Sold

Ather Energy has registered its highest ever monthly sales, selling 9,187 units in December 2022, which is a massive 389 per cent year-on-year growth.
Highlights
  • Ather Energy sold 9,187 units in December 2023
  • The company also added 14 new experience centres across India
  • Ather sales in December 2022 saw a growth of 389 per cent over last year

Ather Energy sold a total of 9,187 units in December 2022, which is its highest ever monthly sales. December 2022 sales saw a massive growth of 389 per cent over the same month last year. The company reported cumulative sales of 7,234 units in November 2022 and 8,213 units were retailed in October 2022. 

Also Read: Ather Sold 7,234 Units In November 2022

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "We exit the year with strong sales momentum, and despite an industry dip of almost 40 per cent in two-wheeler sales, our December retails grew by 26 per cent over November. Importantly, Tier 2-3 markets continue to show strong adoption rates, which augurs extremely well for EV adoption across the country. We continued expanding our retail footprint, adding 14 new outlets and are now present in 70 cities with 89 Experience Centres.”

The company also expanded retail presence with the inauguration of 14 new experience centres in cities like Noida, Udupi, Kottayam, Shimoga, Nellore and Karimnagar in the month of December 2022. 

