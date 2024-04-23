Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bajaj Auto Appoints Ramtilak Ananthan As Chief Technology Officer

Ramtilak Ananthan has been a part of Bajaj Auto from 1994
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ramtilak Ananthan has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of Bajaj Auto.
  • Ananthan has been with Bajaj since 1994.
  • Abraham Joseph has been appointed the Managing Director of Chetak Technology Limited.

Ramtilak Ananthan has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of Bajaj Auto. He previously held the role of Head – R&D at Bajaj. Ananthan has been with the company since 1994, holding various roles. Alongside, Abraham Joseph has been appointed the Managing Director of Chetak Technology Limited.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review: In Pictures

 

Ananthan holds an MS in Mechanical engineering from the University of Iowa. He began his career in the CAE team at Bajaj, focusing on 1D simulations for engine performance. Throughout his tenure, he has been involved in various aspects of “design and development, particularly in engine platforms and combustion simulations.

Over the years, Ananthan has held several roles within the company including Senior Manager of CAE R&D, Vice President of R&D. In these positions, he has spearheaded efforts in structural, vibration, thermal fluid simulations, and NVH domains. He led initiatives to improve the sound quality of products and played a key role in achieving fuel economy improvements for Bajaj 2 Wheelers.

 

Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spotted In Dealerships; Gets New Graphics & Features

 

His leadership has been instrumental in transitioning Bajaj Auto Limited's products to meet regulatory standards, including the transition to BS4 and BS6 norms.

# Bajaj Auto# Ramtilak Ananthan# Bajaj Auto CTO# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20 Lakh
₹ 42,305/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch
New Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore
New Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore
Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get Price Hikes of Rs. 1,500
Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get Price Hikes of Rs. 1,500
Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant
Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant
Hero MotoCorp Sees A Change In Top Management; Vikram Kasbekar To Head R&D
Hero MotoCorp Sees A Change In Top Management; Vikram Kasbekar To Head R&D
Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Revealed
Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Revealed
China’s Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli
China’s Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli
MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
BYD Shark Name Confirmed For Upcoming Hybrid Pickup Truck
BYD Shark Name Confirmed For Upcoming Hybrid Pickup Truck
Bajaj CNG Motorcycle To Be Launched In June 2024
Bajaj CNG Motorcycle To Be Launched In June 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spied With Digital Console, USD Forks
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spied With Digital Console, USD Forks
Pierer Mobility Takes Majority Control In MV Agusta
Pierer Mobility Takes Majority Control In MV Agusta
Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names
Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Bajaj Auto Appoints Ramtilak Ananthan As Chief Technology Officer
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved