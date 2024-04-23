Bajaj Auto Appoints Ramtilak Ananthan As Chief Technology Officer

Ramtilak Ananthan has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of Bajaj Auto. He previously held the role of Head – R&D at Bajaj. Ananthan has been with the company since 1994, holding various roles. Alongside, Abraham Joseph has been appointed the Managing Director of Chetak Technology Limited.

Ananthan holds an MS in Mechanical engineering from the University of Iowa. He began his career in the CAE team at Bajaj, focusing on 1D simulations for engine performance. Throughout his tenure, he has been involved in various aspects of “design and development, particularly in engine platforms and combustion simulations.

Over the years, Ananthan has held several roles within the company including Senior Manager of CAE R&D, Vice President of R&D. In these positions, he has spearheaded efforts in structural, vibration, thermal fluid simulations, and NVH domains. He led initiatives to improve the sound quality of products and played a key role in achieving fuel economy improvements for Bajaj 2 Wheelers.

His leadership has been instrumental in transitioning Bajaj Auto Limited's products to meet regulatory standards, including the transition to BS4 and BS6 norms.