Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spotted In Dealerships; Gets New Graphics & Features

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been around for a long time now. It is one of the most popular Pulsar models and gets updated for 2024 with new graphics, colour schemes and features.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 seen at dealerships
  • Gets new colours, graphics and a new fully digital instrument console
  • Official launch soon

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been the mainstay for the Pulsar brand for a long time now. And it has stayed unchanged for a long time now. While Bajaj has started despatching the updated Pulsar 150 to dealerships, there hasn’t been any official communication on the launch of the new model. Nonetheless, spyshots of the 2024 Pulsar 150 reveals that the motorcycle gets new graphics, new colour schemes and a new digital instrument console.

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched In India

 

Photos show that the 2024 Pulsar 150 gets new graphics on the front end, on the sides and the rear end. There is a carbon-fibre sticker on the sides which adds to the sportiness of the 150 cc bike. Expect Bajaj to offer new colour schemes as well. Now, Bajaj hasn’t changed the looks of the motorcycle in the longest time and while some may argue that the Pulsar 150 looks dated, there is strong demand for the motorcycle even today, with the same design and panels.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 To Be Launched In May 2024

The other change that can be seen is the new fully digital negative LCD instrument console, which seems to be the same as the one on the Pulsar N160, offering more info than before. Bajaj is likely to offer Bluetooth connectivity as well, along with turn-by-turn navigation. There is a USB charging port on offer too.

In terms of specifications, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is likely to stay the same, getting a 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that puts out 13.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor will continue to get a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj will offer a dual-disc variant along with a rear drum brake variant. 

The prices of the current Pulsar 150 start at Rs. 1.1 lakh and go up to Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the updated model to get a slight increase in the prices. 

 

Source: AutoTechInfo/YouTube 

# 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150# Bajaj Pulsar New# Bajaj Pulsar 150# Bajaj Pulsar# Updated Bajaj Pulsar# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150
8.2

Bajaj Pulsar 150

Starts at ₹ 1.04 - 1.14 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Pulsar 150 Specifications
View Pulsar 150 Features

Popular Bajaj Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style
2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style
India’s Sold More Than 2.38 Crore Vehicles In FY 2023-24, Witnessing A 12% Growth YoY
India’s Sold More Than 2.38 Crore Vehicles In FY 2023-24, Witnessing A 12% Growth YoY
Citroen Commences Exports Of All-Electric eC3 From India
Citroen Commences Exports Of All-Electric eC3 From India
BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs
BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs
Kia Launches Special Service Pack For Sonet; Promises Ownership Costs As Low As Rs. 0.75/km
Kia Launches Special Service Pack For Sonet; Promises Ownership Costs As Low As Rs. 0.75/km
New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe
New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe
Singer Vishal Mishra Buys The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV Worth Rs 2.96 Crore
Singer Vishal Mishra Buys The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV Worth Rs 2.96 Crore
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Launched At Rs 6.93 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Launched At Rs 6.93 Lakh
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spied With Digital Console, USD Forks
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spied With Digital Console, USD Forks
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS Range Prices Announced; Starts At Rs 1.05 Lakh
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS Range Prices Announced; Starts At Rs 1.05 Lakh
Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 Get New LCD Display; N150 Gets Rear Disc Brake
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 Get New LCD Display; N150 Gets Rear Disc Brake
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved