Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spotted In Dealerships; Gets New Graphics & Features

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been the mainstay for the Pulsar brand for a long time now. And it has stayed unchanged for a long time now. While Bajaj has started despatching the updated Pulsar 150 to dealerships, there hasn’t been any official communication on the launch of the new model. Nonetheless, spyshots of the 2024 Pulsar 150 reveals that the motorcycle gets new graphics, new colour schemes and a new digital instrument console.

Photos show that the 2024 Pulsar 150 gets new graphics on the front end, on the sides and the rear end. There is a carbon-fibre sticker on the sides which adds to the sportiness of the 150 cc bike. Expect Bajaj to offer new colour schemes as well. Now, Bajaj hasn’t changed the looks of the motorcycle in the longest time and while some may argue that the Pulsar 150 looks dated, there is strong demand for the motorcycle even today, with the same design and panels.

The other change that can be seen is the new fully digital negative LCD instrument console, which seems to be the same as the one on the Pulsar N160, offering more info than before. Bajaj is likely to offer Bluetooth connectivity as well, along with turn-by-turn navigation. There is a USB charging port on offer too.

In terms of specifications, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is likely to stay the same, getting a 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that puts out 13.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor will continue to get a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj will offer a dual-disc variant along with a rear drum brake variant.

The prices of the current Pulsar 150 start at Rs. 1.1 lakh and go up to Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the updated model to get a slight increase in the prices.

