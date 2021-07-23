Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open In Mysore, Aurangabad And Mangalore

Bajaj Auto has begun taking bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Aurangabad, Mysore and Mangalore. Interested customers can book the Chetak in these three cities for a payment of Rs. 2,000. This hints at the fact that the Chetak will soon be available in these cities, apart from Pune and Bangalore. Earlier, Bajaj started taking bookings in the city of Nagpur as well. Bajaj aims to make the Chetak available in 22 cities by 2022. Chennai and Hyderabad are next in line for bookings to open.

(The Chetak is available in two variants - Urbane and Premium)

The Bajaj Chetak is powered by the 3.8 kW motor that develops about 5 bhp and 16.2 Nm of peak torque. The motor draws power from the 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 80 km on a single charge, which can go up to 95 km in the Eco mode. The top speed on the scooter is around 70 kmph. The Chetak can be charged via a standard three-pin charging socket and takes about six to eight hours for a full charge. It does not get the option of a fast charger. In terms of features, the Chetak gets full LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, illuminated switch gear, and of course, the Chetak is app-friendly too.

(Design and finish are the Chetak's biggest strengths)

The Chetak Premium is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh in Mangalore while the Urbane variant is priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh. The prices are the same in Mysore and Aurangabad as well. The Urbane variant gets two colours which are Cyber White and Citrus Rush. The Premium variant of the Chetak is offered in four colours - Velluto Rosso, Indigo Metallic, Hazel Nut and Brooklyn Black. The Chetak goes up against the TVS iQube and the Ather 450X.