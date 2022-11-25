Battery Manufacturer Trontek Receives AIS 156 Certification For Li-Ion Battery Packs

Electric vehicle battery manufacturer Trontek has announced that its li-ion battery packs are now AIS 156 compliant. The company said that it has become one of the first companies to get the certification for the complete range of Li-ion battery packs manufactured by the company.

The company said that the certification brought with it some changes to the battery packs as well with updates to the battery management systems and chargers.

Samrath Kochar, Founder & CEO shared, “It gives us immense pride as a make-in-India company to receive the latest AIS-156 certification for our entire range of e-2W and e-3W li-ion batteries. We were among the first companies to incorporate changes to our products so as to ramp up the safety quotient. The revised AIS-156 battery norms required changes in battery—in terms of Design, BMS, charger as well as process in terms of traceability of each battery with respect to items used inside. We are also prepared for Phase 2 and will send the batteries for testing accordingly.”

Trontek operates a manufacturing facility in NCR with an annual capacity of 1 GWh. The company manufactures battery packs for a variety of applications including for electric two- and three-wheelers with capacities ranging from 2kWh to 10 kWh. The company says that it manufacturers between 15,000-17,000 e-two-wheeler batteries and 1,500-2,000 electric three-wheeler battery packs a month.