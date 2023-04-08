Battery Manufacturer Trontek Adds New Lithium Phosphate Batteries To Line-Up

EV battery manufacturer, Trontek has expanded its portfolio to include new Lithium Phosphate (LFP) batteries., The company says it has become one of the first in India to receive AIS (Automotive Industry Standard) certification for its LFP and NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) batteries.

This certification ensures that Trontek's batteries meet strict safety requirements for battery safety, reliability, and performance, including thermal protection, audio-visual warning systems, and IPX7 (waterproof). Trontek's founder and CEO, Samrath Kochar, stated that this is a significant achievement for the company, making them one of the first companies to achieve the AIS-156 certification for their entire range of e-2 wheeler and e-3 wheeler batteries, and receiving approval for their LFP battery chemistry.

Their NMC batteries are available with capacities of up to 3.6KWh for e-2 wheelers, while LFP batteries are offered in capacities from 1.5 kWh to 3.64 kWh for e-2 wheelers, and 5.35KWh to 10.7kWh for e-3 wheelers. To ensure their batteries' safety and reliability, Trontek's NMC batteries have completed over 50,000 Km on-road testing validation for E-2 wheeler, and LFP batteries have completed 75000 Km for E-2 wheeler-e-3 wheeler. This rigorous certification process guarantees that their batteries can withstand various factors while assuring customers of their safety and reliability.

Trontek produces 15,000 to 17,000 li-ion batteries for electric 2-wheelers and 1,500 to 2,000 units for electric 3-wheelers every month, with their capacity ranging from 2KWh to 10KWh. The company says it was one of the first companies in India to introduce batteries for EVs in 2013 and subsequently introduced the first batch of Li-ion batteries for EVs in 2017.



