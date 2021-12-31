  • Home
BMW And Mercedes-Benz To Participate Digitally At CES 2022

Mercedes-Benz and BMW won't be present physically at the show and most likely will be participating only digitally.
31-Dec-21 03:32 PM IST
  • Mercedes-Benz and BMW cancel in-person presence at CES 2022.
  • BMW will be present digitally at the 2022 edition of the electronic show.
  • Even Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil its products digitally.

It looks like that COVID scare will continue plating spoilsport for auto and tech shows even in 2022. The 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) is around the corner and automakers are already pulling out of the show given the Omicron variant threat and a sudden spike in the number of COVID cases. Mercedes-Benz and BMW won't be present physically at the show and most likely will be participating only digitally. In a statement BMW said, "For many years, the BMW Group has been presenting innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Due to the pandemic situation, the BMW Group will move all planned media activities at CES to a fully digital program livestreamed from Germany."

The BMW iX M60 was also rumoured to appear at the show.

BMW was expected to come up with a new concept for colour-changing body panels, as well as a high-tech in-vehicle theatre system. The BMW iX M60 was also rumoured to appear at the show. According to news reports published by Cnet, even Mercedes-Benz has reportedly stepped away from CES, but there's hasn't been any official confirmation from the brand yet. We already know the the German carmker has plans to unveil the Vision EQXX Concept on January 3.

urfgu1f

has plans to unveil the Vision EQXX Concept on January 3.

Other than these German brands, American auto major, General Motors as well had announced cancellation plans for CES. The carmaker had slated the new Chevrolet Silverado EV for the show and is now likely to plan a digital unveiling of its new model. Carmakers like Hyundai still hasn't announced any update regarding its withdrawal from the show and is expected to showcase its small-use mobility platform among other things. Chrysler is also expected to attend, debuting its Airflow electric crossover concept. CES 2022 is slated for January 5 - 8 in Las Vegas and only fully vaccinated attendees will be allowed at the even and will be expected to follow complete safety guidelines.

