BMW Trademarks 'Roctane' Brand Name In Germany
- BMW files a trademark for the name 'Roctane' in Germany
- 'Roctane' likely to be used for a cruiser motorcycle
- BMW recently filed a trademark for 'R 12' as well
BMW has applied for a trademark for the name 'Roctane' in Germany and the name is likely to be used for a new and upcoming motorcycle with a boxer twin engine. Yes, that is an educated guess, as all BMW motorcycles with a boxer twin engine have their names starting with an 'R'. Usually, the R is followed by numerals, but in this case, BMW may go back to using word-based names, previous examples of which include Roadster, Rockster and the RnineT as well. The global rights for the name are yet to be issued to BMW.
Reports suggest that the word Roctane could be read as R-Octane, which in turn could be used for a motorcycle that hints at speed or performance. Or it could also be that BMW is planning to use the name Roctane for a variant of the 'R 12', an all-new motorcycle with a new 1,200 cc boxer twin engine.
Also Read: BMW 'R 12' Name Trademarked In Europe
BMW Motorrad has reportedly filed a new trademark for the R 12 model in Europe, in what could be an upcoming 1,200 cc boxer twin engine cruiser motorcycle, which could borrow some styling cues from the current BMW R 18. The trademark filing is self-explanatory, with the 'R' indicating that the new model will be a boxer twin, while the '12' is a giveaway of both the engine displacement, as well as the fact that the new model will be a cruiser, matching the naming convention of the R 18.
Bond movies aficionados will recall that BMW already had a 1,200 cc cruiser, most notably ridden by Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh in 'Tomorrow Never Dies', which was released in 1997.
BMW Motorrad sees a growing market for a sportier, sprightlier 1,200 cc cruiser motorcycle, designed for a wider audience. With the R 12 trademarked, BMW Motorrad has a couple of existing boxer engine options in the ballpark of 1,200 cc. There's the liquid-cooled 1,254 cc engine of the current R 1250 range, but BMW also has the 1,170 cc, air-cooled engine used in the BMW R NineT which is more likely to be used in the new R 12.
As for the BMW Roctane, it is still unclear, whether the name will be used for a 1,200 cc or an 1,800 cc motorcycle. But we expect more details on future BMW Motorrad models later in the year.