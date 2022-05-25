BMW Trademarks 'Roctane' Brand Name In Germany

BMW has applied for a trademark for the name 'Roctane' in Germany and the name is likely to be used for a new and upcoming motorcycle with a boxer twin engine. Yes, that is an educated guess, as all BMW motorcycles with a boxer twin engine have their names starting with an 'R'. Usually, the R is followed by numerals, but in this case, BMW may go back to using word-based names, previous examples of which include Roadster, Rockster and the RnineT as well. The global rights for the name are yet to be issued to BMW.

(BMW has filed a trademark for the name 'Roctane' in Germany)

Reports suggest that the word Roctane could be read as R-Octane, which in turn could be used for a motorcycle that hints at speed or performance. Or it could also be that BMW is planning to use the name Roctane for a variant of the 'R 12', an all-new motorcycle with a new 1,200 cc boxer twin engine.

(1997 BMW R 1200 C, featured in 'Tomorrow Never Dies' - Pierce Brosnan's Bond movie from 1997)

BMW Motorrad has reportedly filed a new trademark for the R 12 model in Europe, in what could be an upcoming 1,200 cc boxer twin engine cruiser motorcycle, which could borrow some styling cues from the current BMW R 18. The trademark filing is self-explanatory, with the 'R' indicating that the new model will be a boxer twin, while the '12' is a giveaway of both the engine displacement, as well as the fact that the new model will be a cruiser, matching the naming convention of the R 18.

Bond movies aficionados will recall that BMW already had a 1,200 cc cruiser, most notably ridden by Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh in 'Tomorrow Never Dies', which was released in 1997.

(2022 BMW R 18 model range)

BMW Motorrad sees a growing market for a sportier, sprightlier 1,200 cc cruiser motorcycle, designed for a wider audience. With the R 12 trademarked, BMW Motorrad has a couple of existing boxer engine options in the ballpark of 1,200 cc. There's the liquid-cooled 1,254 cc engine of the current R 1250 range, but BMW also has the 1,170 cc, air-cooled engine used in the BMW R NineT which is more likely to be used in the new R 12.

As for the BMW Roctane, it is still unclear, whether the name will be used for a 1,200 cc or an 1,800 cc motorcycle. But we expect more details on future BMW Motorrad models later in the year.