Bottpower XR9 Carbona Bolt-On Kits For Yamaha Triples Revealed

Performance bike builder Bottpower has released a new carbon fibre kit of Yamaha's current range of 847 cc inline three-cylinder motorcycles, and will help transform the Yamaha XSR900, Yamaha MT-09 and Yamaha Tracer 900 into a flat-track inspired streetfighter. The bolt-on kit is called the XR9 Carbona, and requires no alterations to the bike's frame, and offers a new fuel tank cover with carbon fibre intakes, and a carbon seat and tail unit, featuring side-mounted number boards, an alcantra leather seat, as well as new rear lights and turn indicators.

The XR9 Carbona kit has liberal doses of carbon fibre

Bottpower was a big hit at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb event, winning their special categories on multiple occasions, the Bottpower XR9 Carbona was built using composites and 3D printing. Up front is a flat number board, flanked by carbon air scoops and sitting beneath them are a set of hidden headlights. Also included are radiator covers with MotoGP-inspired winglets, a rear-wheel mounted numberplate holder and sprocket cover.

"The XR9 Carbona is inspired by our Pikes Peak victories. Our goal was to create a cool and fast bike with a modern and aggressive look - and we also wanted to be able to develop a 'plug and play' kit that would enable any Yamaha XSR900 or CP3 platform owner to transform their bike into the XR9," said Bottpower manager David Sanchez.

The Bottpower XR9 Carbona kit doesn't require any welding or changes to the bike

The XR9 bolt-on kit isn't cheap however. For the Yamaha MT-09, the kit will cost around 7,610 Euros (approximately ₹ 6.85 lakh), and it doesn't include the cost of the motorcycle. For the Yamaha XSR900, the kit costs 4,975 Euros (approximately ₹ 4.48 lakh), and orders can be made on Bottpower's website. That's a lot of money, considering the price of the donor bike needs to be added as well. In India, the Yamaha MT-09 is priced at ₹ 10.65 lakh (Ex-showroom).

