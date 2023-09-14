Login

Car Manufacturers Are Worst When It Comes To Personal Data And Privacy, Says Study

The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla
By Jafar Rizvi

3 mins read

14-Sep-23 06:52 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • 84 per cent of these companies were found to share data with third parties
  • The foundation reviewed 25 renowned car brands
  • 76 per cent of them claim they can sell your personal data

In a recent study conducted by the Mozilla Foundation concerning the privacy practices of car manufacturers, some alarming findings have come to light. This comprehensive research, which reviewed 25 renowned car brands, has shed light on the extent to which personal data and privacy are at risk in the modern automotive industry.

 

The study explicitly states that when it comes to safeguarding personal data, car manufacturers are far from being the protectors of privacy one might hope for. In fact, a staggering 84 per cent of these companies were found to share data with third parties. This revelation raises serious concerns about the extent to which our private information is being circulated without our knowledge or consent.

 

Data from your interactions with the car, connected services within the vehicle, and third-party sources are the source

 

According to the Mozilla Foundation's report, "Modern cars are a privacy nightmare.". The study highlights the fact that automakers are doing very little to ensure the security and privacy of the data they collect from vehicles.

 

Each of the 25 car brands evaluated in this research received a "Privacy Not Included" warning label, indicating its poor performance in data management and security. In fact, this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla in terms of data privacy. It is bizarre to realise that every car brand scrutinised, collects more personal data than is necessary for vehicle operation or customer relationship management.

 

One might wonder how car companies have so many data-collection opportunities compared to other products and apps we use in our daily lives. The answer lies in the numerous ways they can amass personal information. This includes data from your interactions with the car, connected services within the vehicle, and third-party sources. They can even gather sensitive information such as medical and genetic data, not to mention personal details about your driving habits and musical preferences.

 

76 per cent of them claim they can sell your personal data

 

What makes this situation even worse is that a significant majority 84 per cent of these car brands admit to sharing your personal data with service providers, data brokers, and other undisclosed businesses. Even more alarming, 76 per cent of them claim they can sell your personal data. Additionally, 56 per cent indicate they can share this information with the government or law enforcement.

 

In the midst of these unsettling findings, it is important to acknowledge that consumers rarely consider privacy as a factor when purchasing a car. Given the many other considerations like cost, fuel efficiency, and reliability, privacy is out of the picture. However, what this study reveals is that, regardless of your priorities, they all fall short of providing comprehensive transparency about how they use and share your data.

 

Consumers should consider privacy as a factor when purchasing a car

 

In conclusion, the 600-hour study findings serve as a blunt warning about the state of privacy within the automotive sector. Car manufacturers have a long way to go in ensuring the security and privacy of the data they collect from their customers. The need for more stringent privacy protections and greater transparency is evident, as our personal information continues to be at risk every time we get behind the wheel.

 

