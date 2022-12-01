Car Sales November 2022: Tata Motors Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In PV Sales

Tata Motors has registered a domestic sales growth of 55 per cent in the passenger vehicle segment selling 46,037 units in November 2022 (including EVs) as compared to 29,778 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The company also exported 388 units in the same month as compared to 169 units sold in the November last year, witnessing a growth of 130 per cent. The company's overall sales (Domestic + Exports) in November 2022 stood at 46,425 units as compared 29,947 units sold in the same month last year, registering a growth of 55 per cent. As far as Tata Motors EV sales are concerned, the company sold 4,451 units of electric vehicles in November 2022 as compared to 1,811 units sold in November last year, an uptick of 146 per cent.

Coming to Tata Motors commercial vehicle (CV) business, its domestic sales saw a drop of 3 per cent selling 27,430 units as compared to 28,295 units sold in the same period a year ago. While sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) went up by 42 per cent selling 8,879 units as compared to 6,266 units sold a year ago. Its intermediate & light commercial vehicle (ILCV) segment saw a slump of 32 per cent selling 3,462 units as compared to 5,099 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Passenger carriers' sales went up by 73 per cent selling 2,041 units as compared to 1,183 units sold a year ago. Sales of cargo and pickup trucks went down by 17 per cent selling 13,048 units as compared to 15,747 units sold a year ago. As far as exports are concerned, the company exported 1,623 units, recording a de-growth of 59 per cent as compared to 3,950 units sold a year ago. Overall (domestic + exports), the company recorded a decline of 10 per cent selling 29,053 units of CVs as compared to 32,245 units sold in November last year.

Including PV + CV sales, Tata Motors registered a growth of 27 per cent selling 73,467 units as compared to 58,073 units sold a year ago.