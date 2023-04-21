carandbike Awards 2023: Maruti Suzuki Swift Voted Viewers’ Choice Used Car Of The Year

  • Home
Maruti Suzuki has sold over 17 lakh units of the Swift in India.
authorBy carandbike Team
21-Apr-23 04:13 PM IST
FuK3fhyX0AA_I_3.jpg

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is the winner of the used car award. The car is one of Maruti Suzuki’s most successful products which has sold over 17 lakh units worldwide. Available in both petrol and diesel guises, in both manual and automatic gearbox, the former was the most popular version for buyers. 

This Swift comes equipped with a 1.2-litre K-series engine that produces 84bhp and 114Nm of torque. The Swift feels agile and responsive thanks to the overall weight of the car. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission which slots in very well that even in start/stop traffic conditions, driving this manual is not a problem. 

The petrol-manual Swift delivered a mileage of 13kmpl in the city and around 20kmpl on the highways. Impressively, the petrol-auto Swift delivered 11kmpl and 17kmpl in the city and highway, respectively. The diesel though is frugal, and the manual registered efficiency of 17.5kpl in the city and around 23kmpl on the highway, while the automatic did 15kmpl in the city and 24kmpl on the highway. 

 

