New Cars and Bikes in India
search

CFMoto 1250TR-G Unveiled At Chinese Auto Show

The CFMoto 1250TR-G uses the 1,279 cc KTM LC8 v-twin and comes loaded with electronics and touring features.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The CFMoto 1250TR-G uses the KTM LC8 v-twin engine

Highlights

  • CFMoto 1250TR-G is the largest production motorcycle from China
  • The 1250 TR-G uses the 1,279 cc KTM LC8 v-twin engine
  • The bike gets premium components, electronics and touring kit

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto has unveiled its new 1250 touring motorcycle at the CIMA show in China recently. The bike, called the CF Moto TR-G, appeared in police bike form earlier this year, and uses a new version of KTM's LC8 v-twin engine. However, despite the 1250 name, the engine's actual capacity is 1,279 cc, with a peak power of over 140 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. Those figures make the CFMoto 1250TR the most powerful production bike to be manufactured in China.

Also Read: CFMoto 1250 Touring Bike Is China's New Police Bike

8isfghb4

The CFMoto 1250TR-G is a full-sized touring motorcycle with the KTM LC8 1,279 cc v-twin engine

CFMoto already manufactures the 790 and 890 parallel-twin engines for KTM, and also builds KTM bikes for the Chinese market. The 1250TR-G may be made in China, but it boasts of a long list of premium parts. Brakes are radial-mounted Brembo calipers, and suspension is from KTM-owned WP. There's a built-in stereo system from JBL, and the full-colour TFT screen is a massive unit, possibly one of the biggest to be used on a motorcycle.

Also Read: KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto

ivmvgjl

The CFMoto 1250TR-G gets premium components, including Brembo brakes, JBL stereo system and TFT display

The widescreen display offers access to all the bike's multimedia controls, as well as set-up to the bike's electronics system, including multiple riding modes, suspension settings and tyre pressure readouts. The display can also be configured to change the layout of the instruments and user interface. Other touring oriented goodies include electrically-adjustable screen, heated bars and heated seats.

Also Read: CFMoto 700 CL-X Unveiled In China

kbtpvkog

The wide TFT screen can be configured to change the display according to the rider's preferences

0 Comments

The CFMoto 1250TR-G is expected to go into mass production in the first half of 2021. The bike is initially targeted at the Chinese market, and there's no news of it being offered in other markets, yet. Also unavailable is the pricing, but considering the competitive prices of China-made products, this grand tourer is expected to be priced competitively, even by global standards, and will come with all the bells and whistles of a modern touring bike, and a high performance engine as well. In case you're wondering, CFMoto has presence in India as well, but hasn't had quite the headstart yet, in terms of a sales and service network.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

CFMoto 1250TR-G Unveiled At Chinese Auto Show CFMoto 1250TR-G Unveiled At Chinese Auto Show
Elon Musk Expected To Use Tesla 'Battery Day' To Argue For The End Of Combustion Engines Elon Musk Expected To Use Tesla 'Battery Day' To Argue For The End Of Combustion Engines
Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park
Tesla Planning To Launch A Full Self-Driving Subscription Service  Tesla Planning To Launch A Full Self-Driving Subscription Service 
Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man' Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man'
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX And Ninja 650 Get New Colour Schemes In India 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX And Ninja 650 Get New Colour Schemes In India
Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Super-Moto ABS Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.23 Lakh TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Super-Moto ABS Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.23 Lakh
NOVUS Electric Bike With Carbon Fibre Frame Unveiled In Europe NOVUS Electric Bike With Carbon Fibre Frame Unveiled In Europe
Tata Motors Rolls Out The 300,000th Tiago From Sanand Plant Tata Motors Rolls Out The 300,000th Tiago From Sanand Plant
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
EV Prices Will Fall In The Next Two Years Says BluSmart Founder EV Prices Will Fall In The Next Two Years Says BluSmart Founder
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage
Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage
Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities