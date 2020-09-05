New Cars and Bikes in India
search

KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto

Slide from KTM investor presentation reveals a new range of 750 cc KTM bikes, including a Duke, an Adventure and even a Supermoto.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
KTM likely to develop new range of 750 cc bikes, manufactured by CFMoto in China

Highlights

  • KTM's investor presentation shows new range of 750 cc bikes
  • The new 750 cc KTM bikes will be manufactured in China by CFMoto
  • KTM and CFMoto have a joint venture to make engines and bikes in China

KTM is developing a range of 750 cc motorcycles including a KTM 750 Duke, a KTM 750 Adventure and a KTM 750 Supermoto T, and all of these models will be manufactured in China. The new 750 range was revealed in an investor presentation of KTM's parent company, Pierer Mobility Group, and the new range will be a crucial part of KTM's partnership with Chinese manufacturer CFMoto. KTM entered into a joint venture with CFMoto in 2017, to develop products both for the Chinese market, as well as other global markets.

Also Read: CFMoto 700 CL-X Unveiled In China

6962j7jg

2020 KTM investor presentation slide shows the new 750 cc range

The partnership with CFMoto is similar yet different from KTM's relationship with India's Bajaj Auto Limited. Bajaj owns 48 per cent stake in KTM, while the partnership with CFMoto is a joint venture where CFMoto holds a majority 51 per cent stake, with KTM owning the remaining 49 per cent. The new range of 750 cc twin-cylinder KTM models will be manufactured in Hangzhou, China in Duke, Adventure and Supermoto models. Clearly, KTM will be looking at CFMoto to manufacture some of its mid-size engines, while Bajaj will be manufacturing the sub-500 cc engines and motorcycles here in India at its plant in Chakan.

Also Read: KTM Enters Into Joint Venture With Chinese Brand CFMoto

m1661jao

The CFMoto MT800 will be launched in China very soon

0 Comments

The first product of the joint venture with CFMoto however, will not be a KTM, and will instead be a CFMoto-branded adventure bike called the CFMoto MT800, which will possibly use the engine from the KTM 790 Adventure. Spy shots of a near production CFMoto MT800 have already been seen, and from what we know, it was originally supposed to have been launched in October 2020, but that timeline seems to have been pushed back now. What is still not clear is what the new 750 cc twin-cylinder engine will be, and when we can expect to see the new models rolling out. More details are expected soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch
Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe
KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto
Netflix Is Developing 'Senna' Biopic Series On Ayrton Senna; To Come Out In 2022 Netflix Is Developing 'Senna' Biopic Series On Ayrton Senna; To Come Out In 2022
India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant
In Auto Sector, We Should Move Towards Global Dominance, Says Piyush Goyal In Auto Sector, We Should Move Towards Global Dominance, Says Piyush Goyal
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Russian Search Giant Yandex Has Spun Off Its Self-Driving Car Unit MLU-BV Russian Search Giant Yandex Has Spun Off Its Self-Driving Car Unit MLU-BV
Latest 'No Time To Die Trailer' Reveals New Aston Martins, Maserati & Land Rover SUVs Amidst All The Action Latest 'No Time To Die Trailer' Reveals New Aston Martins, Maserati & Land Rover SUVs Amidst All The Action
Kia Sonet Deliveries To Begin Along With Its Launch On September 18 Kia Sonet Deliveries To Begin Along With Its Launch On September 18
Sebastian Vettel Says F1 Will Have A Challenge Surviving In A World With COVID19  Sebastian Vettel Says F1 Will Have A Challenge Surviving In A World With COVID19 
Ather Energy's Overseas Expansion Plans Put On Hold Ather Energy's Overseas Expansion Plans Put On Hold
Kia Sonet Production Begins; Company Rolls Out First Customer Car From Anantapur Plant Kia Sonet Production Begins; Company Rolls Out First Customer Car From Anantapur Plant
New Battery Policy Could Help Boost Demand For EVs In India: Prakash Javadekar New Battery Policy Could Help Boost Demand For EVs In India: Prakash Javadekar
Ather Energy Targets 1 Million Sales In 5 Years Ather Energy Targets 1 Million Sales In 5 Years
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again
Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities