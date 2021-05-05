KTM To Manufacture New Range Of 750 cc Motorcycles In China

KTM discontinued the 790 Duke in India; Maybe the new 750 cc Duke could be its replacement

KTM confirmed in September 2020 that it is working on a new range of motorcycles which will have a new 750 cc engine. The information was revealed in an investor presentation which showed that the range will include a naked, adventure and a supermoto model. These new motorcycles will be manufactured in China by CFMoto, who happens to be KTM's distributor in the country. KTM and CFMoto entered into a joint venture in 2017, with a view to develop and manufacture new motorcycles for Chinese and global markets.

(2020 KTM investor presentation slide shows the new 750 cc range)

The new range of 750 cc twin-cylinder KTM models will be manufactured in Hangzhou, China soon and the motorcycles could make their global debut early next year. The exact details of the 750 cc engines haven't been revealed yet, we expect some new information coming our way soon. The idea behind launching a new range of motorcycles is that KTM may look to discontinue the 790 range, with the 890 models already launched in Western markets. Similarly, KTM also confirmed that it will launch a 490 range as well, which will be manufactured in India. The 750 cc motorcycles are likely to be positioned between the 490 and the 890 range.

(The new range of 750 cc motorcycles are likely to be parallel-twin engines)

The new 750 cc twin-cylinder engine is likely to be used on KTM bikes as well as CFMoto bikes. Ever since BS6 emission norms came into play, the KTM 790 Duke hasn't been on sale. There may be a possibility that the new range might be launched in India, and replace the 790 Duke.

