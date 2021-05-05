carandbike logo
KTM To Manufacture New Range Of 750 cc Motorcycles In China

It was in September 2020 that KTM confirmed working on a new 750 cc range of motorcycles, in collaboration with CFMoto. Now, the new 750 bikes will be manufactured in China in partnership with CFMoto who is the only KTM distributor in the country.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
KTM discontinued the 790 Duke in India; Maybe the new 750 cc Duke could be its replacement expand View Photos
Highlights

  • KTM to launch new 750 cc range of motorcycles by 2022
  • These motorcycles will be made in China, in partnership with CFMoto
  • The new 750 cc range includes a naked, ADV and a supermoto

KTM confirmed in September 2020 that it is working on a new range of motorcycles which will have a new 750 cc engine. The information was revealed in an investor presentation which showed that the range will include a naked, adventure and a supermoto model. These new motorcycles will be manufactured in China by CFMoto, who happens to be KTM's distributor in the country. KTM and CFMoto entered into a joint venture in 2017, with a view to develop and manufacture new motorcycles for Chinese and global markets.

Also Read: KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles with CFMoto

6962j7jg

(2020 KTM investor presentation slide shows the new 750 cc range)

The new range of 750 cc twin-cylinder KTM models will be manufactured in Hangzhou, China soon and the motorcycles could make their global debut early next year. The exact details of the 750 cc engines haven't been revealed yet, we expect some new information coming our way soon. The idea behind launching a new range of motorcycles is that KTM may look to discontinue the 790 range, with the 890 models already launched in Western markets. Similarly, KTM also confirmed that it will launch a 490 range as well, which will be manufactured in India. The 750 cc motorcycles are likely to be positioned between the 490 and the 890 range.

Also Read: 2022 KTM 390 Duke To Be Updated Fully

nqll2jko

(The new  range of 750 cc motorcycles are likely to be parallel-twin engines)

The new 750 cc twin-cylinder engine is likely to be used on KTM bikes as well as CFMoto bikes. Ever since BS6 emission norms came into play, the KTM 790 Duke hasn't been on sale. There may be a possibility that the new range might be launched in India, and replace the 790 Duke.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

