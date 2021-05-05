carandbike logo
2022 KTM 390 Duke To Get Completely Updated

Recent spy shots of the upcoming 2022 KTM 390 Duke reveal several changes, including a new design, and new engine casings. India launch expected early next year.

The 2022 KTM 390 Duke is likely to get comprehensively updated

Highlights

  • 2022 KTM 390 Duke to get thoroughly updated
  • New bodywork, new swingarm, updated suspension and brakes
  • New KTM 390 Duke expected to be launched in India in early 2022

KTM seems to be hard at work, and one of the results of the updated future models will be the 2022 KTM 390 Duke, which was spotted on test in Europe recently. The most prominent change is the design of the 2022 model, which takes inspiration from the KTM 890 Duke and the flagship KTM 1290 Super Duke R. While the typical split headlight design is retained, the fuel tank extensions are sharper and the radiator shrouds are also new. On the left side of the fuel tank, there appears to be a small opening, possibly designed to direct hot air away from the engine, but it's absent on the right side. Why it's absent on the right side we're not sure, and more details will be available only when the bike is unveiled officially.

Also Read: 2020 KTM 390 Duke Review

o3l3p0kc

The swingarm is new with an offset monoshock, and the rear sub-frame is also new

The tail section of the updated KTM 390 Duke seems to be new as well, with a new rear sub-frame, and the turn indicators and taillight appear to be LED. The instrument console isn't properly visible, but it's expected to be a TFT screen, and will possibly get Bluetooth connectivity in the next-generation 390 Duke. While a basic traction control system is available on the current-generation 390 Duke, as well as supermoto ABS, the engine casings appear to be different on the new bike. While the current KTM 390 Duke's 373 cc engine makes a healthy 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm, the new model may get updated mechanicals, and could well introduce an improved electronics system.

8vrq815c

The updated KTM 390 Duke gets sharper bodywork, and likely to get new features in the 2022 model

KTM may introduce riding modes on the new model, considering the throttle is already ride-by-wire, and better electronics will sit well with the marginal price hike that the new model may command. The standard quickshifter will likely be retained, as well as the slip-and-assist clutch. The trellis frame seen in the spy shots seem to be the same, but the rear sub-frame appears to be of a different design. What is also different is the swingarm design, and the rear monoshock is now off-set. The braking hardware may also get updated, with new calipers and rotors. The alloy wheel design is also new, and the final exhaust system isn't seen on the prototype seen in the spy photos.

v3l6u60g

Allow wheel design is new, and the engine casings also appear to be new

The updated 2022 KTM 390 Duke is likely to be announced towards the end of 2021, to be launched early in 2022. With the updates, the new KTM 390 Duke may end up becoming considerably more expensive, possibly sitting somewhere closer to the ₹ 3 lakh (Ex-showroom) price range. But even at that price, it's still one of the best bang-for-your-buck naked bikes that will be available on sale.

0 Comments

(Image Source: RideApart)

