Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Debuts With Hybrid V8, All-Wheel Drive

Chevrolet has unveiled the new Corvette E-Ray as the company marks 70 years of the Corvette nameplate. The E-Ray marks several firsts for the Corvette name tag including all-wheel drive and a strong hybrid system with a front axle-mounted electric motor.

In terms of design, the E-Ray gets several tweaks to design over the standard Corvette Stingray including redesigned bumpers and a wider body kit reminiscent of the high-performance Corvette Z06. The wider body kit also comes bundled with wider tyres for better torque management with the wheel sizes too bumped up to 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloys compared to the standard Stingray’s 19-inch front and 20-inch rear set-up. The E-Ray also gets exclusive racing stripes to further set it apart. Other upgrades over the standard model include a standard fit Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 adaptive suspension and Brembo ceramic brakes – both options on the standard C8 Corvette. The electronic driver aids too receive a number of updates to account for the additional power and the electric motor powering the front axle.

The interior meanwhile is unchanged from the standard C8 with buyers offered several options to spec their cars including a choice of seven interior colours.

Coming to the engine, the E-Ray pairs the standard C8 Corvette’s LT2 6.2-litre V8 with an electric motor mounted to the front axle to offer an all-wheel drive set-up. The V8 puts out 495 bhp and 637 Nm – similar to the C8 Corvette with the Performance Pack - while the electric motor develops 161 bhp and 165 Nm. Combined the Corvette E-Ray offers 655 bhp on tap – slightly down on the Z06. In terms of performance Chevrolet claims a 0-96 kmph sprint time of 2.5 seconds.

The Electric motor is paired with a 1.9 kWh battery that allows the E-Ray to also be driven in all-electric mode for limited periods. Called Stealth mode, it allows drivers to only use the electric motor for limited periods at speeds of up to 72 kmph with the petrol engine kicking when the battery is drained, the speed is exceeded, or the driver calls for a sudden increase in power.

The Corvette E-Ray will go on sale in the US market by the end of the year with the model to be available in coupe and convertible body styles.