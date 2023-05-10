Chevrolet Launches Limited Edition Version Of Camaro

Chevrolet has recently launched a special edition of the Camaro muscle car, called the "Vivid Orange Edition". The automaker has stated that only 20 units of this special edition Camaro will be produced.

The new Camaro Vivid Orange Edition is based on the 2022 Camaro 2SS, which is the top-of-the-line trim level. It comes with a unique exterior paint finish in a bright orange shade called Vivid Orange Metallic. The special edition Camaro also features black stripes running down the hood and rear decklid, black exterior mirrors, and black-painted wheels.





Under the hood, the special edition Camaro is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine that delivers 462.75 brake horsepower (bhp) and 617.74 Newton meters (Nm). The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an optional 10-speed automatic transmission.

According to Chevrolet, the Camaro Vivid Orange Edition is available for ordering now, but interested buyers will have to act quickly, as only 20 units of this special edition model will be produced. The Chevrolet Camaro Vivid Orange Edition is priced at around $66,275 (equivalent to 8,930,000 yen) in Japan, while a regular Camaro SS starts at around $62,908 (equivalent to 8,480,000 yen). The special edition model is priced slightly higher than the standard version.









