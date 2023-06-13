Chevrolet Unveils 2024 Camaro Collector's Edition, Paying Tribute To Iconic Sixth-Generation

  • Home
The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition bids farewell to the sixth generation Camaro, with limited production of 350 units for the ZL1 trim
By Carandbike Team
13-Jun-23 12:26 PM IST
The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition bids farewell to the sixth-generation Camaro. Since its debut in 2016, the sixth-generation Camaro has been known for its design and performance, and the Collector's Edition aims to celebrate its legacy.


 

Drawing inspiration from the original development of the Camaro, known as "Panther" in the 1960s, Chevrolet's Performance Design Studio has created a special edition that pays homage to the nameplate. The Collector's Edition will be available on the LT/RS, LT1, SS, and ZL1 trims in North America.

 

Also Read: Battery Shortages Could Affect GM's EV Plans For 2025, Suggests Report
 

The LT/RS, LT1, and SS trims of the Collector's Edition will feature a Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat paint, complemented by Satin Black accent stripes. The coupes will receive the rear spoiler from the ZL1 package, while the front splitter from the 1LE package will be equipped on all three trims. Additionally, customers can choose between 20-inch Satin Black wheels or optional Polished Forged Wheels.


 

The ZL1 Collector's Edition, limited to just 350 units, will showcase a Panther Black Matte exterior colour. The ZL1 will also include the front splitter from the ZL1 1LE and the rear wing from the ZL1 1LE for coupes. The Black Metallic ZL1 stripe, red brake callipers, and has black lug nuts. Inside, each of the 350 ZL1 Collector's Edition vehicles will come with a serialised steering wheel badge representing their place in the production sequence.

The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro will be available in both coupe and convertible variants, across the LT, LT1, SS, and ZL1 trims

 

All Camaro Collector's Edition models will feature front fender script badging, integrating a panther into the "R," and a panther on the steering wheel badge. The interior will showcase black treatments and floor mats with a laser-etched aluminium Collector's Edition logo.


 

Purchasers of the Collector's Edition will receive a welcome kit, which includes two posters commemorating the Camaro generations and the Collector's Edition. In addition, owners of the ZL1 Collector's Edition will be presented with a bespoke Canfield Sport 45mm watch from Shinola. This exquisite timepiece, carrying the same ebonized presence as the Camaro Collector's Edition, will be engraved with a serial number that matches the number on the vehicle's steering wheel badge, and features Camaro and panther motifs.

 

Also Read: Sixth Generation Chevrolet Camaro To Be Discontinued In 2024; Replacement Could Be An EV
 

The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro will be available in both coupe and convertible variants, across the LT, LT1, SS, and ZL1 trims. The SS and ZL1 trims will continue to offer the 1LE package for enhanced performance. Powering the 2024 Camaro lineup will be the 3.6L V-6, 6.2L LT1 V-8, and the supercharged 6.2L LT4 V-8 engines. Two new exterior colours, Riptide Blue and Nitro Metallic Yellow, will be introduced across all trims.


 

The orders for the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro will start from June 15th. The pricing will start at $32,495 for the LT coupe and $38,495 for the LT convertible.

 


 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

 

