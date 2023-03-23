Sixth Generation Chevrolet Camaro To Be Discontinued In 2024; Replacement Could Be An EV

The sixth generation Chevrolet Camaro’s production will finally come to a halt after 9 years in the market. The company has confirmed that a successor is currently not under works even though Chevrolet Vice President has sworn that this is not the end of the monicker. Which leaves us with doubts if the newer version of the vehicle could be an EV. This also left us wondering if this is truly the end of an icon. The final sixth generation Camaros will come off the assembly line at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Michigan in January 2024.

The original 1969 Camaro

In the 1960s Chevrolet had one goal in mind. That was to beat Ford at any cost. This ambition led to many iconic cars from the brand that included the Nova, Impala and Chevelle. But there was still one Ford product that they had to measure up against, The Mustang. As a result, Chevrolet started developing a car that was codenamed “The Panther”. On June 28, 1966, the car was finally unveiled to the masses as the ‘Camaro’ and instantly hailed as an icon. Since then, it has consistently proved to be a worthy rival to the Mustang and developed a fan following of its own.

The next generation of Camaros could feature alternative powertrains

“As we prepare to say goodbye to the current generation Camaro, it is difficult to overstate our gratitude to every Camaro customer, Camaro assembly line employee and race fan,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet. “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story,” said Chevrolet in a statement.

Teaser of the Collector's edition Camaro

Before bowing out, the car will be released with the addition of the Collector’s Edition package on the 2024 Camaro RS and SS, along with a limited number of ZL1 equipped vehicles. The Collector’s edition package will pay homage to the first-generation Camaro that released in the 1960s.