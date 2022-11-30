GM Launching New Electric Corvette Range In 2025

The Corvette is often termed the American equivalent of a Ferrari. And while, the Chevrolet Corvette is still powered by the internal combustion engine and doesn’t have any electrical elements, that will soon be changing. GM is developing two different styles of the Corvette which will launch in 2025 and will be based on electric powertrains.

“We will offer an electrified and a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future,” said GM president, Mark Ruess hitting at a model which will have a hybrid powertrain and a fully electric one.

GM, of course, has its own Ultium platform which is also being used by third-party manufacturers like Honda and it will leverage this platform for the electric Corvette which is the quintessential American supercar.

“Corvette is not just a brand. It’s a constantly evolving system paired with a dramatically different user experience,” said GM’s executives in a Car and Driver interview.

This also means much like what Ford has done with the Mustang, it will not be sticking to the coupe format but will be looking at a four-door coupe and a crossover.

“The aim is not to beat Taycan and Cayenne at their own game but to create three American legends capable of breaking new ground by making the essence of Corvette scalable. To do so, that essence must at all times be in a state of progressive flux,” GM added.