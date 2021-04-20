carandbike logo
Discounts Of Up To ₹ 40,000 On Datsun Cars This Month

Datsun India has announced attractive discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 on its entire line-up this April. It includes cash discount, exchange bonus and additional offer.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh |
Datsun India offers discount benefits on its entire range of models expand View Photos
Datsun India offers discount benefits on its entire range of models

Highlights

  • Datsun cars are listed with total benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 this month
  • These benefits are valid up till April 30, 2021
  • These benefits are variant-specific and may vary across locations

In a bid to lure new buyers, Datsun India has announced exciting benefits on its entire model range for the month of April 2021. It includes the Redi-Go, the Go hatchback and the Go Plus MPV. The brand is offering benefits like cash discount, exchange bonus and additional bonus. Interested buyers can get a maximum discount of up to ₹ 40,000 on Datsun cars, which will be valid up to April 30, or till stock lasts. Do note, these offers are variant-specific and may vary from location to location.

Also Read: Nissan And Datsun To Increase Prices Of Their Cars From April 2021​

The Datsun Go hatchback gets cash discounts and exchange benefits of ₹ 20,000 each

Datsun's popular Redi-Go is listed on the official website with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 37,000. It includes ₹ 15,000 as a cash discount along with an additional bonus of ₹ 7,000. The car gets an exchange benefit of up to ₹ 15,000 as well, which can be availed only at the NIC enabled dealerships. The carmaker says an additional discount will vary on the customer's CIBIL score.

Exchange benefits on the Datsun cars can be availed only at NIC enabled dealership

The Datsun Go is also up for sale this month with attractive discounts. The hatchback is available with total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000. These offers comprise a cash discount and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 20,000 and up to ₹ 20,000 respectively. Moreover, the Go Plus seven-seater MPV is also a part of Datsun's benefits this April. The car gets maximum benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 which includes a cash benefit of ₹ 20,000 and an exchange offer of ₹ 20,000.

