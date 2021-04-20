In a bid to lure new buyers, Datsun India has announced exciting benefits on its entire model range for the month of April 2021. It includes the Redi-Go, the Go hatchback and the Go Plus MPV. The brand is offering benefits like cash discount, exchange bonus and additional bonus. Interested buyers can get a maximum discount of up to ₹ 40,000 on Datsun cars, which will be valid up to April 30, or till stock lasts. Do note, these offers are variant-specific and may vary from location to location.

The Datsun Go hatchback gets cash discounts and exchange benefits of ₹ 20,000 each

Datsun's popular Redi-Go is listed on the official website with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 37,000. It includes ₹ 15,000 as a cash discount along with an additional bonus of ₹ 7,000. The car gets an exchange benefit of up to ₹ 15,000 as well, which can be availed only at the NIC enabled dealerships. The carmaker says an additional discount will vary on the customer's CIBIL score.

Exchange benefits on the Datsun cars can be availed only at NIC enabled dealership

The Datsun Go is also up for sale this month with attractive discounts. The hatchback is available with total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000. These offers comprise a cash discount and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 20,000 and up to ₹ 20,000 respectively. Moreover, the Go Plus seven-seater MPV is also a part of Datsun's benefits this April. The car gets maximum benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 which includes a cash benefit of ₹ 20,000 and an exchange offer of ₹ 20,000.

