carandbike logo
search

Nissan And Datsun To Increase Prices Of Their Cars From April 2021

Nissan India has announced that it will increase the prices of its cars along with cars from Datsun brand from April 1, 2021. The reason for the price hike is attributed to continuous escalation in auto component parts over the last few months.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
The exact quantum of price hike is yet to be revealed expand View Photos
The exact quantum of price hike is yet to be revealed

Highlights

  • Nissan is yet to reveal quantum of price hike for its cars
  • The prices will vary from variant to variant for each model
  • Datsun cars to get a price hike as well

Nissan India has announced that it will increase the prices of its cars along with Datsun models from April 1, 2021. Several other manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki have announced a price increase for their cars, with the new financial year coming in. Nissan has not revealed the quantum of the price hike yet but says that it will vary from variant to variant, for all Nissan and Datsun models. The exact price hikes for all cars will be revealed next month.

Also Read: Nissan Appoints Guillaume Cartier As The Chairperson Of The AMIEO Region

4809tv7k

(Nissan will increase price of the Kicks SUV as well)

"There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan & Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Turbo Variants Receive Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 30,000

0 Comments

In fact, just a couple of weeks ago, Nissan India silently increased prices of the Magnite subcompact SUV across India by ₹ 30,000. This is the second instance when the Japanese have hiked the prices of its first subcompact SUV. Previously, the base variant prices of the SUV went up by ₹ 50,000 and now the turbo-petrol models have witnessed an upward revision. Nissan's latest offering went on sale in the country in December 2020 at an introductory price of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The turbo-petrol variants are now priced in between ₹ 7.29 lakh and ₹ 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Nissan Cars

  • Nissan Magnite Tail Light
    Nissan Magnite Tail Light
  • Nissan Magnite Frontview
    Nissan Magnite Frontview
  • Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
    Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
  • Nissan Terrano Front 3 4th Profile
    Nissan Terrano Front 3 4th Profile
  • Nissan Terrano Front View
    Nissan Terrano Front View
  • Nissan Terrano Front Side Profile
    Nissan Terrano Front Side Profile
  • Orange
    Orange
  • Red
    Red
  • Black
    Black
  • Front Grill
    Front Grill
  • Nissan Sunny Front 3 4th View
    Nissan Sunny Front 3 4th View
  • Nissan Sunny Front 3 Th Profile
    Nissan Sunny Front 3 Th Profile
  • Nissan Sunny Bird S Eye View
    Nissan Sunny Bird S Eye View
  • Nissan Evalia Front 3 4th View
    Nissan Evalia Front 3 4th View
  • Nissan Evalia Front Profile 3 4th View
    Nissan Evalia Front Profile 3 4th View
  • Nissan Evalia Front View
    Nissan Evalia Front View
  • Nissan Gt R Front Profile
    Nissan Gt R Front Profile
  • Nissan Gt R Front View
    Nissan Gt R Front View
  • Nissan Gt R Rear Profile
    Nissan Gt R Rear Profile
  • Nissan Micra Active Front Profile Running Shot
    Nissan Micra Active Front Profile Running Shot
  • Nissan Micra Active Icc Wt20 Special Edition
    Nissan Micra Active Icc Wt20 Special Edition
  • Nissan Micra Active Front 3 4th Angle View
    Nissan Micra Active Front 3 4th Angle View
x
Hyundai Alcazar Design Sketch Revealed; Global Debut Soon
Hyundai Alcazar Design Sketch Revealed; Global Debut Soon
Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.05 Crore
Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.05 Crore
Mahindra Bags Order For 1300 Light Specialist Vehicles Worth Rs. 1,056 Crore From Ministry Of Defence
Mahindra Bags Order For 1300 Light Specialist Vehicles Worth Rs. 1,056 Crore From Ministry Of Defence
2021 Audi S5 Sportback Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 79.06 Lakh
2021 Audi S5 Sportback Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 79.06 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities