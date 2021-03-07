carandbike logo
Nissan Magnite Turbo Variants Receives Price Hike Of ₹ 30,000

The turbo-petrol variants of the Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV have become expensive by Rs. 30,000.

The turbo-petrol variantsare now priced in between Rs. 7.29 lakh and Rs. 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The turbo-petrol variantsare now priced in between Rs. 7.29 lakh and Rs. 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • Nissan has increased prices of turbo-petrol variants by Rs. 30,000
  • The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is offered in four trim levels.
  • Magnite was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 4.99 lakh

Nissan India has silently increased prices of the Magnite subcompact SUV across India by ₹ 30,000. This is the second instance when the Japanese have hiked the prices of its first subcompact SUV. Previously, the base variant prices of the SUV went up by ₹ 50,000 and now the turbo-petrol models have witnessed an upward revision. Nissan's latest offering went on sale in the country last month, with an introductory price of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The turbo-petrol variants are now priced in between ₹ 7.29 lakh and ₹ 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

meh8k9no

Nissan has ramped up production to reduce the waiting period of the Magnite SUV

Here are the revised variant-wise prices of the turbo-petrol Magnite:

Variants Prices
Turbo MT XL ₹ 7.29 Lakh
Turbo MT XV ₹ 8.12 Lakh
Turbo MT XV Premium ₹ 8.89 Lakh
Turbo CVT XL ₹ 8.19 Lakh
Turbo CVT XV ₹ 9.02 Lakh
Turbo CVT XV Premium ₹ 9.79 Lakh

With strong demand from the domestic market, the company has already received over 40,000 bookings for the subcompact SUV. Moreover, it has already delivered over 6,500 units of the car in just two months. The SUV now commands a waiting period of four to six months, depending on the variant. The company has started the third shift at its Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu catering to the increasing demand that will help bring down the waiting period to around two to three months. In February, Nissan sold a total of 4,244 vehicles registering a growth of 29 per cent which was majorly led by the Magnite.

The new Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber. It is offered in 5 trim levels - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium(O), which are further classified into 20 different grades, depending on trims, engines options, and transmission choices.

0eb2ifto

The Nissan Magnite was launched in India on December 2 at an introductory price of ₹ 4.99 lakh for the base variant

0 Comments

The SUV comes with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the latter churns 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit. The CVT variant offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

