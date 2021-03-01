Car Sales February 2021: Nissan Records 29% Growth In The Domestic Market

Nissan India has released the sales numbers for the month of February 2021. The Japanese carmaker witnessed strong demand from the domestic market following the launch of the Magnite SUV. The company sold a total of 4,244 vehicles in February 2021 which is majorly driven by its first subcompact SUV, which along accounted for 2,991 units. Apart from the stellar sales numbers, the carmaker has already bagged over 40,000 bookings for the SUV. Moreover, Nissan has already delivered more than 6,500 units of the Magnite in just two months of its launch.

Nissan has ramped up production to shorten the waiting period of the Magnite SUV

Apart from the Magnite SUV, the carmaker also sell Kicks and the GT-R sports car in the Indian market. On average, the company sells 120-odd units of the Kicks SUV each month. The updated version of the SUV was launched in the country last year in May. Moreover, the Nissan GT-R has been on sale for quite some time now, but the company hasn't managed to sell a single unit in the last few months. The wholesale numbers shared by Nissan is inclusive of the Datsun sub-brand. However, the company hasn't shared the exact sales numbers.



Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "Nissan Magnite, on the strength of its Big, Bold, Beautiful revolutionary value proposition, has had an overwhelming customer response with 6582 deliveries to the customers in its first two full months of launch, the in-flow of bookings is continuous of the discerning customers seeking a game-changer product in the highly competitive SUV segment. The plant is operating at full capacity with three shifts with the support of supply chain partners to shorten the waiting period of the all-new Nissan Magnite."

Nissan's wholesale numbers for the month of February is inclusive of the Datsun sub-brand.

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV currently commands a waiting period of four to six months. However, this depends on the city and variant selected. To cater to the increasing demand, the carmaker has already begun the third shift at its Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu to increase the production volume. The company believes that the third shift will help bring down the waiting period to around two to three months.

