Datsun India Rolls Out Benefits Of Up To Rs. 40,000 This Month

Datsun India is offering benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on its entire model lineup for November 2021. According to details listed on the official website, these offers are applicable on the Redi-GO, GO and GO+. Customers buying a brand-new Datsun car can avail of discounts like cash benefits, exchange bonuses and corporate benefits. Do note, these benefits on Datsun cars are valid for up till November 30, 2021, or until stock lasts, whichever is earlier. Also, these benefits may vary across variants and locations.

Exchange benefits on Datsun cars can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships.

The Datsun Redi-GO is up for sale with total benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. Customers can avail cash benefit of Rs. 20,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 respectively. There's also an additional corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000 for select corporate employees. The entry-level car is priced in between Rs. 3.98 lakh and Rs. 4.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Datsun GO hatchback gets benefits of up to Rs. 40,000

The GO hatchback is available with a maximum discount of up to Rs. 40,000. The car gets a cash benefit of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Prices for the GO hatchback starts from Rs. 4.02 lakh, going up to Rs. 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the Datsun GO+ is also a part of the benefits this month. The seven-seater MPV is listed on the official website with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 40,000, which includes a cash benefit of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange offer of Rs. 20,000. The MPV is priced in between Rs. 4.26 lakh and Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).