  • Home
  • News
  • Datsun India Rolls Out Benefits Of Up To Rs. 40,000 This Month

Datsun India Rolls Out Benefits Of Up To Rs. 40,000 This Month

Datsun India has announced attractive offers of up to Rs. 40,000 on its entire model lineup for November 2021. Customers buying a brand-new Datsun car can avail of discounts like cash benefits, exchange bonuses and corporate benefits.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
07-Nov-21 05:54 PM IST
Datsun India Rolls Out Benefits Of Up To Rs. 40,000 This Month banner
Highlights
  • Datsun announces benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on its model lineup
  • These benefits on Datsun cars are valid until November 30, 2021
  • Corporate offer of up to Rs. 5,000 applicable to Redi-GO only

Datsun India is offering benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on its entire model lineup for November 2021. According to details listed on the official website, these offers are applicable on the Redi-GO, GO and GO+. Customers buying a brand-new Datsun car can avail of discounts like cash benefits, exchange bonuses and corporate benefits. Do note, these benefits on Datsun cars are valid for up till November 30, 2021, or until stock lasts, whichever is earlier. Also, these benefits may vary across variants and locations.

Also Read: Planning To Buy A Used Datsun Go? Pros And Cons Here

gjt1l0ao

Exchange benefits on Datsun cars can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships.

The Datsun Redi-GO is up for sale with total benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. Customers can avail cash benefit of Rs. 20,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 respectively. There's also an additional corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000 for select corporate employees. The entry-level car is priced in between Rs. 3.98 lakh and Rs. 4.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

346f4vic

The Datsun GO hatchback gets benefits of up to Rs. 40,000

The GO hatchback is available with a maximum discount of up to Rs. 40,000. The car gets a cash benefit of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Prices for the GO hatchback starts from Rs. 4.02 lakh, going up to Rs. 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the Datsun GO+ is also a part of the benefits this month. The seven-seater MPV is listed on the official website with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 40,000, which includes a cash benefit of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange offer of Rs. 20,000. The MPV is priced in between Rs. 4.26 lakh and Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Should You Buy A Used Datsun Redi-GO? Here Are Some Pros And Cons
Should You Buy A Used Datsun Redi-GO? Here Are Some Pros And Cons
2 months ago
Planning To Buy A Used Datsun GO Hatchback? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
Planning To Buy A Used Datsun GO Hatchback? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
4 months ago
Nissan Discontinues Datsun Brand In India
Nissan Discontinues Datsun Brand In India
7 months ago
You Can Buy These Used Entry-Level Hatchbacks Under Rs. 4 Lakh
You Can Buy These Used Entry-Level Hatchbacks Under Rs. 4 Lakh
10 months ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Datsun Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Which upcoming EV do you consider to be a disruptor?

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20