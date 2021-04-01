EeVe India To Expand Its Footprint To 150 Cities By 2021

Electric two-wheeler start-up EeVe India, an Odisha-based EV manufacturer, takes pride in being one of the first electric vehicle manufacturer from eastern India. The company showcased several of its upcoming products at the Auto Expo 2020, and now, EeVe India plans to expand its footprint across 150 cities throughout India by the end of 2021. According to a statement from the company, EeVe India has grown also 30 per cent of pre-COVID levels, and is looking to grow its revenue by five times in the next couple of years.

The Tesero electric motorcycle from EeVe will have a top speed of around 90 kmph, with a range of 120 km on a single charge

EeVe India showcased two electric two-wheelers at the Auto Expo 2020, one, a retro-styled electric scooter called the Forseti, and an electric motorcycle called the Tesero. Both two-wheelers were showcased with hub-mounted motors from Bosch as well as swappable batteries. Both two-wheelers come with a 5-year warranty on the products, including a three-year unlimited warranty on the battery. The company currently has a range of electric vehicle products, including Xeniaa, 4U, Wind and Your electric scooters. The brand also has the Ahava and Atreo electric scooters in its portfolio.

The Forseti electric scooter has a retro-styled design theme with LED headlight and digital instrument panel

The company intends to set up its own electric motor manufacturing unit and battery assembly unit, and also has plans to get into the three-wheeler segment. The company intends to launch more electric scooters, as well as an electric motorcycle. EeVe India intends to increase its presence in the eastern region before expanding to other parts of the country. With the Indian electric vehicle market having a size of 1.26 lakh units in 2019-20, EeVe India hopes to be part of the exciting growth in the EV sector which is expected to kick off in the next few years.

