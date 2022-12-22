Elon Musk Reportedly Fired Tesla Employees Who Disagreed With His Tweets

Elon Musk already made an example of a number of Twitter employees who disagreed with him, Now, that trend has reportedly trickled down to Tesla as well. The Tesla CEO and the world’s 2nd richest man has upset many people with his views ever since he took over as the owner and CEO of Twitter. Many of his own Tesla and SpaceX employees include people who have been upset at his antics. Now reports have emerged that Tesla has told employees that they will not let them “attack” Musk with their words after two employees were fired.

The news directly comes from Electrek and is based on complaints filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). It is believed that many ex-Tesla employees were pushing back on the recent firing from the electric carmaker. Bloomberg reports that Tesla workers were involved in discussions about the billionaire. Many employees' complaints involved them writing letters that criticised the Tesla CEO prior to being fired.

Many were also critical of Musk’s return to work policy which was issued recently. He has implemented a similar policy at Twitter which has caused a mass exodus. Musk tweeted about Tesla’s return to work policy and also put in 40 more hours per week. He stated that if employees didn’t put in the hours, they would be asked to leave. This happened despite Tesla not being ready for employees to return to work.

Another instance revealed that Tesla employees pushed back against their CEO on the basis of his recent tweets. Musk’s tweets have been called potential harassment and are in violation of the company’s anti-harassment policy.

Tesla is not alone as SpaceX employees have experienced similar treatment. Multiple workers who were upset with Musk reportedly drafted a letter to inform the SpaceX leadership of their concerns. The letter called the billionaire a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment. Soon enough, the employees who drafted the letters were fired from SpaceX.