Every Third Mercedes-Benz Car In India Is Now Connected

Mercedes-Benz India has been the largest luxury carmaker in India by volume, and now the company also has the largest carpark of connected luxury vehicles in the country. Earlier today, the Stuttgart-based carmaker rolled out its new retail programme - Retail of the Future - under which Mercedes-Benz India will now sell its cars directly to customers. At the event, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India said that currently there are over 43,000 connected Mercedes-Benz cars on the Indian roads. This essentially translates to the fact that every third Mercedes-Benz car is a connected vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz currently had 43,000 connected vehicles on the Indian roads

Talking about the connected vehicles, Martin Schwenk said, "The new products we launched this year range from the all-new A-Class Limousine to the ultra-luxurious GLS Maybach and the new-generation S-Class. With each launch, we expanded our connected cars footprint amongst our customers. Today, we have 43,000 connected vehicles. And to put that into perspective, every third Mercedes-Benz on the Indian roads - and that's not only the cars we have recently sold, that goes 10 years back - every third car of Mercedes-Benz carpark in the entire of India is connected already."

Also Read: Made-In-India 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.57 Crore

The Mercedes ME connected car system offer feature like - vehicle monitoring, Emergency Call system, Geo-fencing, Remote Access via smartphone, vehicle locator and more

The connected car system offered by Mercedes-Benz India is called Mercedes ME. As part of the system, the company offers a range of features like vehicle monitoring, vehicle set-up, Emergency Call system, Geo-fencing, Remote Access via smartphone, vehicle locator and more. Currently, Mercedes-Benz India's entire product portfolio comes with Mercedes ME connected car technology. Right from the entry-level A-Class Limousine to the company's flagship products like the S-Class and the GLS Maybach.