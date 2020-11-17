New Cars and Bikes in India
F1: Charles Leclerc Is A Bigger Star Than Max Says Vettel

Vettel who has been handily been outperformed in the 2020 season by young Leclerc also felt that he shouldn't feel too disappointed about his P4.

Sahil Gupta
2,167  Views
Vettel has rated Leclerc higher than Verstappen
Vettel has rated Leclerc higher than Verstappen

Highlights

  • Vettel has stated that Leclerc is a future star for F1
  • The German rates his teammate higher than Max Verstappen
  • Vettel also said that Leclerc shouldn't feel bad about his P4

According to Ferrari's outgoing driver Sebastian Vettel, his teammate Charles Leclerc is perhaps the brightest star for the future of the sport, more so than even Red Bull's highly acclaimed Max Verstappen. 

Vettel said this in the backdrop of the Turkish GP where his teammate had bungled a last-lap overtaking attempt on Sergio Perez which cost him P2. Vettel was elevated to P3 because of Leclerc's error. 

Leclerc is going to be the lead Faerrari driver from 2021 onwards 

"For me, I think Charles is perhaps the biggest star for the future, maybe more than Max because he's good. Today I think he is not happy, but in 10 years for him to have this podium or not it will make no difference," Vettel said at the press conference at the end of the Turkish Grand Prix.

"Having Charles as a team-mate, I often see myself in him as well. He is a lot younger, he is very quick, " he added. 

Vettel who has been handily been outperformed in the 2020 season by young Leclerc also felt that he shouldn't feel too disappointed about his P4 in Turkey. 

Ferrari's new star has managed two podiums in this season 

0 Comments

"I haven't had the chance to talk to him after the race, but I will tell him later that being on the podium today is a bit irrelevant for him because he has so many years ahead of him, so many podiums to come. I am sure of that. It is right that Charles is angry. He did a mistake, lost the podium that way. But as I said in the big picture probably irrelevant for him. I never let this get between us. I am happy for anything that he achieves and will achieve in the future because he is a good kid," the 33-year old four-time world champion added. 

