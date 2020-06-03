New Cars and Bikes in India

F1 Confirms First 8 Races Of The 2020 Season

The first eight races will be held in Europe with several back-to-back rounds, as the calendar meets the minimum requirement for the F1 season to be recorded. Check out the revised calendar below.

The 2020 F1 season will kick-start in Austria on July 5 at the Red Bull Ring, Hungary

Highlights

  • The 2020 F1 season was originally scheduled to start on March 15
  • The 2020 F1 season is expected to have about 15-18 races
  • FIA is expected to annouce the remaining races in the following weeks

The 2020 Formula 1 season will indeed happen this year with the first eight races confirmed by the organisers. F1 chief executive Chase Carey outlined the first part of a revised calendar of races, all of which will be held in Europe. Originally intended to begin on March 15 in Australia, the world championship was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic that forced several rounds to be either delayed or cancelled. The revised calendar now marks July 5, 2020, as the start of the 2020 F1 season with the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring and will be followed by another round on July 12, 2020, also held at the same circuit. The second round in Austria will be called the Steiermark Grand Prix.

Also Read: F1 Gets Two-Race Silverstone Go Ahead Despite Quarantine Rules

igf23m8c

The Red Bull Ring and Silverstone will host two races each, along with single races at Hungaroring, Barcelona-Catalunya, Spa-Francorchamps and Monza

After Austria, the teams and drivers will head for the Hungarian GP in the following week, before taking a break. The races will resume in Britain with two back-to-back rounds. The second race at the Silverstone circuit will be called the Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, which marks the 70th year of the iconic championship. The Spanish GP will be held next at Monza. All races will be supported by Formula 2 and Formula 3. All rounds so far will be held behind closed doors with no spectators at the event.

Also Read: FIA Approves New Rules For 2020, 2021 & 2022 F1 Seasons

The following rounds of the 2020 F1 season are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. F1 is likely to have about 15 to 18 races this year, as opposed to the original schedule of 22 rounds in 2020. However, it will depend on the countries hosting the races to give the requisite clearances as the situation develops. Here's a look at the revised F1 calendar for 2020.

Revised 2020 F1 Calendar

1. Austrian GP - Red Bull Ring, Austria - July 3-5

2. Steiermark GP - Red Bull Ring, Austria  - July 10-12

3. Hungarian GP - Hungaroring, Hungary - July 17-19

4. British GP - Silverstone, UK - July 31 - August 2

5. 70th Anniversary GP - Silverstone, UK - August 7-9

6. Spanish GP - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain - August 14-15

7. Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium - August 28-30

8. Italian GP - Monza, Italy - September 4-6

