F1: Crucial Red Bull Honda Meeting Happening Over Engine Partnership

Honda and Red Bull are trying to rekindle their former partnership for the 2026 era of F1 engines after the collapse of posited deal with Porsche.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
2 mins read
04-Oct-22 05:04 PM IST
Highlights
  • Executives at HRC want to rekindle the old Red Bull Honda partnership
  • HRC wants to work on the hybrid unit for the 2026 engine that Red Bull Powertrains will develop
  • Honda needs the approval of the board but recent success and the new engine rules could sway them

After Red Bull’s much publicised deal with Porsche fell through it has been believed there has been a renewed interest in rekindling its old partnership with Honda. Honda, which left F1 officially last year was behind the engine that won Max Verstappen his first world title. Technically it is now behind the best engine in F1 which has superior top speed to Ferrari and Mercedes and will likely result in Red Bull’s first constructors title in 9 years and Verstappen’s second world title. 

Honda is actually going to manufacture the engine for Red Bull till the current engine formula runs through till the end of 2025. Honda gets some minimal HRC branding and Red Bull driver’s arrive on the F1 track in Honda cars. But there is some regret at Honda which decided to exit F1 to open up resources for its transition to electric powertrains. 

Honda had poured in a lot of money in developing the engine for both Red Bull and its sister team AlphaTauri. Now, there is a meeting happening today which could be to rekindle the old partnership for the new engine regulations that start in 2026 which do offer more electrification and a focus on sustainability. 

HRC, Honda’s racing division has had conversations about extending the partnership to the next engine regulations but Red Bull has created an engine division of its own. HRC reportedly is interested in working on the hybrid side of the 2026 power unit while Red Bull Powertrains would reportedly develop the internal combustion engine. 

These discussions have progressed well according to a report by the Race, but it needs the rubber stamp of the Honda board. The meeting on Tuesday is all about the pitch that is being made to the Honda board. 

While there remains some resistance towards F1 on the Honda board, a project specific towards sustainability and the development of the hybrid system could be something the board would be interested in. 

This happens on the cusp of the Japanese GP which returns to Honda’s home at Suzuka after a hiatus of 3 years. Even last year due to COVID restrictions Honda couldn’t get a farewell from F1 and Red Bull instead had to run a special Honda focussed livery at the Turkish GP. 

Max Verstappen is highly fancied to be sealing his second F1 title at Suzuka which will be another nice thing for the potential of the partnership which would further swing things. 

